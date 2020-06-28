1262 KETTNER BLVD, #704

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking gym pool concierge

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym parking pool bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub media room pet friendly sauna

1 BEDROOM CONDO ON 7TH FLOOR CONDO IN LITTLE ITALY - $2300.00 RENT AND $2300.00 DEPOSIT



This 7th floor 1 bedroom 1 bath condo is steps away from Little Italy and multiple 5 star restaurants. Sapphire Tower, Downtown's chicest address. Features 10' ceilings, high end appliances, flat screen TV, classic window shades. Sapphire Tower's amenities include a 24-hr. on-site concierge, rooftop pool deck with spa, sauna and lounge area, fitness center, club/ screening room, underground parking, bicycle storage. The steps to moving in are easy and quick. The unit comes with a large balcony and unobstructed views. The bathroom is a spacious walk in bathroom. Wonderful views of BEAUTIFUL San Diego.



The whole condo is fully loaded with top quality appliances. Building comes with 1 Reserved Parking Space underground.



Tenant Pays All Utilities (Electric, Gas)

$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required

Non Smoking Property

Pets Allowed ($500/per)

Breed Restrictions Apply to Dogs



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance. All info in the Ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and is subject to change without notice.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

If you are an owner looking for Property Management services, try our full service management for one price, no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 619-715-5459 or visit our website at www.jdpropmgmt.com.



-YOUR TRUSTED PROPERTY ADVISOR-



(RLNE5105910)