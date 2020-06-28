All apartments in San Diego
1262 KETTNER BLVD, #704
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

1262 KETTNER BLVD, #704

1262 Kettner Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1262 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101
Core-Columbia

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
sauna
1 BEDROOM CONDO ON 7TH FLOOR CONDO IN LITTLE ITALY - $2300.00 RENT AND $2300.00 DEPOSIT

This 7th floor 1 bedroom 1 bath condo is steps away from Little Italy and multiple 5 star restaurants. Sapphire Tower, Downtown's chicest address. Features 10' ceilings, high end appliances, flat screen TV, classic window shades. Sapphire Tower's amenities include a 24-hr. on-site concierge, rooftop pool deck with spa, sauna and lounge area, fitness center, club/ screening room, underground parking, bicycle storage. The steps to moving in are easy and quick. The unit comes with a large balcony and unobstructed views. The bathroom is a spacious walk in bathroom. Wonderful views of BEAUTIFUL San Diego.

The whole condo is fully loaded with top quality appliances. Building comes with 1 Reserved Parking Space underground.

Tenant Pays All Utilities (Electric, Gas)
$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required
Non Smoking Property
Pets Allowed ($500/per)
Breed Restrictions Apply to Dogs

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance. All info in the Ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and is subject to change without notice.
(RLNE5105910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1262 KETTNER BLVD, #704 have any available units?
1262 KETTNER BLVD, #704 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1262 KETTNER BLVD, #704 have?
Some of 1262 KETTNER BLVD, #704's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1262 KETTNER BLVD, #704 currently offering any rent specials?
1262 KETTNER BLVD, #704 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1262 KETTNER BLVD, #704 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1262 KETTNER BLVD, #704 is pet friendly.
Does 1262 KETTNER BLVD, #704 offer parking?
Yes, 1262 KETTNER BLVD, #704 offers parking.
Does 1262 KETTNER BLVD, #704 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1262 KETTNER BLVD, #704 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1262 KETTNER BLVD, #704 have a pool?
Yes, 1262 KETTNER BLVD, #704 has a pool.
Does 1262 KETTNER BLVD, #704 have accessible units?
No, 1262 KETTNER BLVD, #704 does not have accessible units.
Does 1262 KETTNER BLVD, #704 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1262 KETTNER BLVD, #704 does not have units with dishwashers.
