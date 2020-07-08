Amenities

Awesome 2 Master Bedroom Condo in Highly Sought After- Carmel Valley. Central Heat/Air. MUST SEE!!! - 12618 Carmel Country Rd. #62 is located in the highly desirable area of Carmel Valley. This property is in one of San Diego's best school districts. This two-story condo has 2 master bedrooms and 2 baths. There is a tandem 2 car garage for this unit as well. The unit has central heat and air as well as a fireplace for those cool winter nights. This unit also has a full-size washer/dryer inside as well. The complex features a beautiful pool, spa, and gym. Close to major freeways, restaurants, and all major shopping. The deposit is equal to one month's rent ($2595.00). If you would like to view this condo, please call Cam @ (858)231-0004.



(RLNE4348318)