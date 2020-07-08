All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12618 Carmel Country Rd. #62.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12618 Carmel Country Rd. #62
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:52 AM

12618 Carmel Country Rd. #62

12618 Carmel Country Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12618 Carmel Country Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Awesome 2 Master Bedroom Condo in Highly Sought After- Carmel Valley. Central Heat/Air. MUST SEE!!! - 12618 Carmel Country Rd. #62 is located in the highly desirable area of Carmel Valley. This property is in one of San Diego's best school districts. This two-story condo has 2 master bedrooms and 2 baths. There is a tandem 2 car garage for this unit as well. The unit has central heat and air as well as a fireplace for those cool winter nights. This unit also has a full-size washer/dryer inside as well. The complex features a beautiful pool, spa, and gym. Close to major freeways, restaurants, and all major shopping. The deposit is equal to one month's rent ($2595.00). If you would like to view this condo, please call Cam @ (858)231-0004.

(RLNE4348318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12618 Carmel Country Rd. #62 have any available units?
12618 Carmel Country Rd. #62 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12618 Carmel Country Rd. #62 have?
Some of 12618 Carmel Country Rd. #62's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12618 Carmel Country Rd. #62 currently offering any rent specials?
12618 Carmel Country Rd. #62 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12618 Carmel Country Rd. #62 pet-friendly?
No, 12618 Carmel Country Rd. #62 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12618 Carmel Country Rd. #62 offer parking?
Yes, 12618 Carmel Country Rd. #62 offers parking.
Does 12618 Carmel Country Rd. #62 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12618 Carmel Country Rd. #62 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12618 Carmel Country Rd. #62 have a pool?
Yes, 12618 Carmel Country Rd. #62 has a pool.
Does 12618 Carmel Country Rd. #62 have accessible units?
No, 12618 Carmel Country Rd. #62 does not have accessible units.
Does 12618 Carmel Country Rd. #62 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12618 Carmel Country Rd. #62 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University