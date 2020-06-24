12616 Springbrook Drive # C

Amenities

Terrific 2Br/2Ba Single Story Condo in San Tropico Community of Sabre Springs - 2Br/2Ba Single Story Condo

Large - 1219 Sq Ft

A/C and F/P

All Appliances Included - Gas Cooking

Full size W/D in Condo

Large Private Patio - Over looks green area

1 Car Attached Garage - 1 Assigned Space

Community of San Tropico has onsite Pools and Spa

Poway Schools - Morning Creek Elementary/Meadowbrook Middle /Mt. Carmel High



*** Proof of Renters Insurance is required before Move In***



***Sorry - This owner does not accept any Pets ***



This condo is close to : Poway/15/56/Miramar/Rancho Bernardo/Carmel Mountain/4S Ranch/ Shopping/Dining/Entertainment



Please Note:

Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com.



