12570 Carmel Creek Road #86

12570 Carmel Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

12570 Carmel Creek Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
12570 Carmel Creek Road #86 Available 07/02/19 3 Month Rental ONLY - Carmel Valley - Lease to end at end of September. This is an absolutely beautiful complex available for move in beginning of July. Located on the second story in the Del Mar Villas, and comes with one covered assigned parking space with additional guest parking available. High-end stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, granite counter tops and a stacked washer & dryer is available inside the unit. Tenants will have access to the community center, swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts in the complex - rackets provided, of course!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3509167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12570 Carmel Creek Road #86 have any available units?
12570 Carmel Creek Road #86 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12570 Carmel Creek Road #86 have?
Some of 12570 Carmel Creek Road #86's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12570 Carmel Creek Road #86 currently offering any rent specials?
12570 Carmel Creek Road #86 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12570 Carmel Creek Road #86 pet-friendly?
No, 12570 Carmel Creek Road #86 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12570 Carmel Creek Road #86 offer parking?
Yes, 12570 Carmel Creek Road #86 offers parking.
Does 12570 Carmel Creek Road #86 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12570 Carmel Creek Road #86 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12570 Carmel Creek Road #86 have a pool?
Yes, 12570 Carmel Creek Road #86 has a pool.
Does 12570 Carmel Creek Road #86 have accessible units?
No, 12570 Carmel Creek Road #86 does not have accessible units.
Does 12570 Carmel Creek Road #86 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12570 Carmel Creek Road #86 does not have units with dishwashers.
