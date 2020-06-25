Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool guest parking tennis court

12570 Carmel Creek Road #86 Available 07/02/19 3 Month Rental ONLY - Carmel Valley - Lease to end at end of September. This is an absolutely beautiful complex available for move in beginning of July. Located on the second story in the Del Mar Villas, and comes with one covered assigned parking space with additional guest parking available. High-end stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, granite counter tops and a stacked washer & dryer is available inside the unit. Tenants will have access to the community center, swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts in the complex - rackets provided, of course!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3509167)