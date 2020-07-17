12549 Maestro Ct.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing Carmel Valley home in wonderful location! - Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with two car garage in Carmel Valley. Located right off the 56 and the 5 freeway this home features a court yard entrance in the front with a patio and garden in the rear. The home has vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan. Stainless steel appliances with high grade gas range, updated counter tops, and natural light throughout home. Master Bath has recently been upgraded with frame-less shower glass. Gardner included with lease.



Fully renovated master bathroom and restroom down stairs

Newer hardwood floor

Newer stairway carpet

Fully renovated garage with newer cabinets and epoxy flooring

RO water system

Central vacuum system

Outstanding school district.

Appliance included: refrigerator, washer, and dryer.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4537348)