Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

12539 Montellano Terrace

12539 Montellano Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

12539 Montellano Terrace, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Carmel Valley - Remodeled Twinhome 3BR/2 Full Baths + 1/2 ba; private fenced yard + 2 car garage - **Update 1/11/2020** Rental Application Pending**
Recently remodeled kitchen and baths in this spacious Carmel Valley Twinhome Kitchen with newer cabinetry, quartz countertops, all new stainless appliances. Living room with wood floors and brick fireplace; Living/dining area opens to backyard and patio area via two sliders. All baths recently remodeled including oversized walk-in shower in Master bath. Windows and window coverings recently replaced. Nicely landscaped front yard and private fenced backyard with lawn area. Nearly New Washer/Dryer included. Attached two car garage.

All of this on a wonderful cul-de-sac street in the heart of Carmel Valley. Convenient shopping nearby at Piazza Carmel. Excellent access to 56 and 5 freeways.

Landscape maintenance service included. Tenant responsible for all other utilities and services including water, gas, electric, cable TV/internet and trash collection.

Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to an additional deposit and final approval by property owner.

All individuals over the age of 18 who intend to reside in the property must complete a separate rental application and pay a non-refundable $35 application fee. No additional application or leasing fees are charged to the applicant/prospective tenant.

All applicants will be required to provide:
(a) Proof of income - Minimum household gross income $10,500 per month (3 x Monthly rent ($3500 x 3=$10,500 per month) please see www.sdrents.com > Tenants > Tenant Services > Rental Policies for details on acceptable forms of proof of income
(b) Credit History - as part of our applicant screening process, a current credit report will be obtained by Property Manager. Credit reports from other sources will not be accepted. All adult applicants must have verifiable credit with scores of 680 or higher.
(c) Rental References/Mortgage Payment History: we will contact current and/or previous landlords for rental reference to verify timely rental payments, lease compliance, no unpaid charges upon vacancy, etc. Individuals who have recently owned their residence will need to provide mortgage payment history. 5 years of rental or mortgage payment history required.

For detailed information on our rental criteria, please see www.sdrents.com > Tenants > Tenant Services > Rental Policies

Some important information regarding this property:
Move in/Lease Commencement acceptable range: January 6 February 1, 2020
Minimum Lease Term: One Year
Utilities/Services: Property Owner pays for landscape maintenance; Tenant pays for all other utilities and services, including gas, electric, water and trash collection
Property is professionally managed by Fisher Real Estate Advisors as the Authorized Agent of the property owner. We handle rental payments, maintenance requests, etc. on an ongoing basis.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Edward Fisher at 858-204-2321 or efisher@fisheradvisors.com

(RLNE2640452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12539 Montellano Terrace have any available units?
12539 Montellano Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12539 Montellano Terrace have?
Some of 12539 Montellano Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12539 Montellano Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
12539 Montellano Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12539 Montellano Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 12539 Montellano Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 12539 Montellano Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 12539 Montellano Terrace offers parking.
Does 12539 Montellano Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12539 Montellano Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12539 Montellano Terrace have a pool?
No, 12539 Montellano Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 12539 Montellano Terrace have accessible units?
No, 12539 Montellano Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 12539 Montellano Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 12539 Montellano Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

