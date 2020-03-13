All apartments in San Diego
12523 San Bruno Cove

12523 San Bruno Cove · No Longer Available
Location

12523 San Bruno Cove, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
CARMEL VALLEY - 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Twinhome in Windwood. AVAIL 08/28/2019 - FEATURES: 12523 San Bruno Cove, San Diego, CA 92130. Rental amount is $3,500. This property is available 08/28/2019. Located in the desirable Carmel Valley in the Windwood Community. This attached Twinhome features 3 bedroom, 3 baths, 1,733 square feet and a 2-car attached garage. New paint, carpet and blinds. Elegant wood-look flooring throughout. Kitchen features granite counter, white cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, white refrigerator. Nice and bright open floorplan with fireplace in living room, dining room off kitchen, tile floors in baths. 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs. Nice secluded, fully fenced backyard with patio. Gardener is included. Conveniently located to schools, parks, trails, library, recreation center, shopping and restaurants. Situated in a highly desirable school district.

APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer & Dryer.

HEATING / AC: Central Forced Air Heating. Central Air Conditioning.

UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet, Water, Sewer, Trash. Owner Pays for: Gardner.

PET POLICY: Pets upon approval under 35lbs.

LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.

APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.

TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.

(RLNE4310581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12523 San Bruno Cove have any available units?
12523 San Bruno Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12523 San Bruno Cove have?
Some of 12523 San Bruno Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12523 San Bruno Cove currently offering any rent specials?
12523 San Bruno Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12523 San Bruno Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 12523 San Bruno Cove is pet friendly.
Does 12523 San Bruno Cove offer parking?
Yes, 12523 San Bruno Cove offers parking.
Does 12523 San Bruno Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12523 San Bruno Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12523 San Bruno Cove have a pool?
No, 12523 San Bruno Cove does not have a pool.
Does 12523 San Bruno Cove have accessible units?
No, 12523 San Bruno Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 12523 San Bruno Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12523 San Bruno Cove has units with dishwashers.
