Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

CARMEL VALLEY - 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Twinhome in Windwood. AVAIL 08/28/2019 - FEATURES: 12523 San Bruno Cove, San Diego, CA 92130. Rental amount is $3,500. This property is available 08/28/2019. Located in the desirable Carmel Valley in the Windwood Community. This attached Twinhome features 3 bedroom, 3 baths, 1,733 square feet and a 2-car attached garage. New paint, carpet and blinds. Elegant wood-look flooring throughout. Kitchen features granite counter, white cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, white refrigerator. Nice and bright open floorplan with fireplace in living room, dining room off kitchen, tile floors in baths. 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs. Nice secluded, fully fenced backyard with patio. Gardener is included. Conveniently located to schools, parks, trails, library, recreation center, shopping and restaurants. Situated in a highly desirable school district.



APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer & Dryer.



HEATING / AC: Central Forced Air Heating. Central Air Conditioning.



UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet, Water, Sewer, Trash. Owner Pays for: Gardner.



PET POLICY: Pets upon approval under 35lbs.



LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.



APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.



TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.



(RLNE4310581)