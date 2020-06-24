Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool garage

12511 El Camino Real "E" Available 04/15/19 3-BR Townhome at 'The Crest At Del Mar' - - The Crest At Del Mar Community

- Wood Floors Downstairs

- Granite Counters

- Easy Freeway Access

- Close to Shopping & Entertainment

- Community Pool

- 2 Car Garage with Storage Area



- PARKING: 2 Car Garage

- UTILITIES: Water and Trash Paid

- APPLIANCES: Frig, Washer/Dryer Included



Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)



