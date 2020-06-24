All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12511 El Camino Real "E"
Last updated March 30 2019 at 10:05 AM

12511 El Camino Real "E"

12511 El Camino Real · No Longer Available
Location

12511 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
12511 El Camino Real "E" Available 04/15/19 3-BR Townhome at 'The Crest At Del Mar' - - The Crest At Del Mar Community
- Wood Floors Downstairs
- Granite Counters
- Easy Freeway Access
- Close to Shopping & Entertainment
- Community Pool
- 2 Car Garage with Storage Area

- PARKING: 2 Car Garage
- UTILITIES: Water and Trash Paid
- APPLIANCES: Frig, Washer/Dryer Included

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE2956705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12511 El Camino Real "E" have any available units?
12511 El Camino Real "E" doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12511 El Camino Real "E" have?
Some of 12511 El Camino Real "E"'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12511 El Camino Real "E" currently offering any rent specials?
12511 El Camino Real "E" is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12511 El Camino Real "E" pet-friendly?
No, 12511 El Camino Real "E" is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12511 El Camino Real "E" offer parking?
Yes, 12511 El Camino Real "E" offers parking.
Does 12511 El Camino Real "E" have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12511 El Camino Real "E" offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12511 El Camino Real "E" have a pool?
Yes, 12511 El Camino Real "E" has a pool.
Does 12511 El Camino Real "E" have accessible units?
No, 12511 El Camino Real "E" does not have accessible units.
Does 12511 El Camino Real "E" have units with dishwashers?
No, 12511 El Camino Real "E" does not have units with dishwashers.
