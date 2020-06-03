1250 Cave Street Unit 7

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

La Jolla Jewel, Panoramic, Breathtaking Ocean Views, 2 Bedrooms, Available Now! - La Jolla Village beauty with spectacular panoramic ocean views. Upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with modern features and plenty of natural light. In the distance is Scripps Pier, minutes away from UCSD and Torrey Pines Golf Course . Inviting kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and newer cabinets. Laundry room with washer and dryer, vinyl plank wood flooring, master bedroom with private entrance. Centrally located, close to restaurants, shops and entertainment. Renters Insurance required, minimum 650 credit score, 3 month lease. Schedule at www.DRWGroup.biz, click on Available Rentals or call (619) 421-9090. Thank You!

