All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1250 Cave Street Unit 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1250 Cave Street Unit 7
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

1250 Cave Street Unit 7

1250 Cave Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
La Jolla
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1250 Cave Street, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
La Jolla Jewel, Panoramic, Breathtaking Ocean Views, 2 Bedrooms, Available Now! - La Jolla Village beauty with spectacular panoramic ocean views. Upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with modern features and plenty of natural light. In the distance is Scripps Pier, minutes away from UCSD and Torrey Pines Golf Course . Inviting kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and newer cabinets. Laundry room with washer and dryer, vinyl plank wood flooring, master bedroom with private entrance. Centrally located, close to restaurants, shops and entertainment. Renters Insurance required, minimum 650 credit score, 3 month lease. Schedule at www.DRWGroup.biz, click on Available Rentals or call (619) 421-9090. Thank You!
https://www.instagram.com/p/B2wkfPwHKvV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

(RLNE5164445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 Cave Street Unit 7 have any available units?
1250 Cave Street Unit 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 Cave Street Unit 7 have?
Some of 1250 Cave Street Unit 7's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 Cave Street Unit 7 currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Cave Street Unit 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Cave Street Unit 7 pet-friendly?
No, 1250 Cave Street Unit 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1250 Cave Street Unit 7 offer parking?
No, 1250 Cave Street Unit 7 does not offer parking.
Does 1250 Cave Street Unit 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1250 Cave Street Unit 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Cave Street Unit 7 have a pool?
No, 1250 Cave Street Unit 7 does not have a pool.
Does 1250 Cave Street Unit 7 have accessible units?
No, 1250 Cave Street Unit 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Cave Street Unit 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 Cave Street Unit 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Sublet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University