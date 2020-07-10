12480 Escala Ln

Amenities

garage recently renovated pool air conditioning tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

2 Story 5BR 4BA Sprawling Home. New Carpet,Paint. Pool. RB Swim/Tennis Privileges! - Inviting 2 story 5 bedroom 4 bath home on a quiet, manicured cul-de-sac. Newly installed carpet throughout, fresh paint. Many upgrades. Formal living and dining rooms. Huge family area with room for informal dining and entertaining. Vaulted ceilings and open floor plan. Expansive master bedroom suite. Lovely views from second story windows. Enchanting little bonus room perfect for office, crafts, play room, storage or nursery. Central heat & air plus whole house attic fan. Large garage with laundry area. Private backyard with swimming pool. Mature and attractive landscape with exotic fruit trees tended to by owner-provided landscaper. Call now about this rent-ready home located in Rancho Bernardo, with its desirable school district and privileges to the RB Swim and Tennis Club! Sorry, no pets. This home is managed by homeowner. PROPERTY AVAILABLE FOR SELF-SHOWING. Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaper, pool service and HOA.

Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957



No Pets Allowed



