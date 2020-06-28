Amenities

12468 Horado Rd Available 09/01/19 Senior 55+ Single Story- Gorgeous Home With Many Upgrades - All Appliance- Small Pets Welcome - Senior 55+ community.

Rent $2000

Deposit $2000

This Beautiful single story home offers many upgrades. Gorgeous low maintenance back and front yard.

Spacious Kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Newer double door refrigerator, oven and stove.

Home is light and bright with Custom designer paint, flooring, and many over sized windows. Laundry has its own room and comes with a full size washer and dryer. This laundry room can be used for office or study room. Whole House Fan is a bonus. , and upgrades include newer appliances and fixtures, recessed lighting, paneled doors, wood look laminate flooring, 3 built-in bookcases, crown molding and much much more.

Owner pays for HOA and Professional Landscaper.

VIEWING AND PROPERTY SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

www.ezhomes.org

Click View Details

Click Contact Us and fill out the form so you can receive text messages for property tour and open house date and times. (No Phone calls)



QUALIFICATION:

Minimum Income Required - $5000 proof of income required

Decent Credit - No Eviction, No landlord Collection, No Section8,



EZ Realty & Property Management Inc. is an equal housing opportunity provider.



No Cats Allowed



