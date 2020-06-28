All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12468 Horado Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12468 Horado Rd
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

12468 Horado Rd

12468 Horado Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12468 Horado Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
12468 Horado Rd Available 09/01/19 Senior 55+ Single Story- Gorgeous Home With Many Upgrades - All Appliance- Small Pets Welcome - Senior 55+ community.
Rent $2000
Deposit $2000
This Beautiful single story home offers many upgrades. Gorgeous low maintenance back and front yard.
Spacious Kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Newer double door refrigerator, oven and stove.
Home is light and bright with Custom designer paint, flooring, and many over sized windows. Laundry has its own room and comes with a full size washer and dryer. This laundry room can be used for office or study room. Whole House Fan is a bonus. , and upgrades include newer appliances and fixtures, recessed lighting, paneled doors, wood look laminate flooring, 3 built-in bookcases, crown molding and much much more.
Owner pays for HOA and Professional Landscaper.
VIEWING AND PROPERTY SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
***For viewing and tours go to website www.ezhomes.org
Click View Details
Click Contact Us and fill out the form so you can receive text messages for property tour and open house date and times. (No Phone calls)

QUALIFICATION:
Minimum Income Required - $5000 proof of income required
Decent Credit - No Eviction, No landlord Collection, No Section8,

EZ Realty & Property Management Inc. is an equal housing opportunity provider. DRE #01976957

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5115388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12468 Horado Rd have any available units?
12468 Horado Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12468 Horado Rd have?
Some of 12468 Horado Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12468 Horado Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12468 Horado Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12468 Horado Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12468 Horado Rd is pet friendly.
Does 12468 Horado Rd offer parking?
No, 12468 Horado Rd does not offer parking.
Does 12468 Horado Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12468 Horado Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12468 Horado Rd have a pool?
No, 12468 Horado Rd does not have a pool.
Does 12468 Horado Rd have accessible units?
No, 12468 Horado Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12468 Horado Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 12468 Horado Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University