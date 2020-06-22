12463 Senda Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming 2BR Single Story Home in Senior Community-Rancho Bernardo - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting

https://showmojo.com/l/07ba18e08f

Or call 858-239-0600



**Must be 55+ years of age ** Beautiful Single story home on a large private lot in the desired senior community of Seven Oaks in Rancho Bernardo. This 2 Bedroom, 2 full Bath with approximately 1,402 sq. ft. home has many impressive features and amenities such as all major appliances; lots of windows so the house is light and bright, spacious rooms, bonus room, air conditioning, lots of storage, separate dining area and huge living room with fireplace; separate eat-in kitchen nook; 2-Car attached garage with lots of storage space. Sliding doors lead you to a fabulous private backyard with drought tolerant landscaping, perfect for entertaining. New paint; and newer window covers. Close to parks, walking trails, upscale shopping and easy freeway access. Small Pets considered with prior approval from the owner. Periodic landscape service is included in the rental amount. No Smoking, please.

Important Note: This is an active senior community and requires the primary resident to be 55 years of age or older. The secondary resident may be 45 years of age or older.



If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all of our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com



San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent representing the owner of this home. Call San Diego Residential Property Management to get additional information: 858-485-6565



Cal -BRE# 01859951



(RLNE5858046)