San Diego, CA
12463 Senda Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

12463 Senda Road

12463 Senda Road · (858) 239-0600
Location

12463 Senda Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12463 Senda Road · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1402 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 2BR Single Story Home in Senior Community-Rancho Bernardo - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting
https://showmojo.com/l/07ba18e08f
Or call 858-239-0600

**Must be 55+ years of age ** Beautiful Single story home on a large private lot in the desired senior community of Seven Oaks in Rancho Bernardo. This 2 Bedroom, 2 full Bath with approximately 1,402 sq. ft. home has many impressive features and amenities such as all major appliances; lots of windows so the house is light and bright, spacious rooms, bonus room, air conditioning, lots of storage, separate dining area and huge living room with fireplace; separate eat-in kitchen nook; 2-Car attached garage with lots of storage space. Sliding doors lead you to a fabulous private backyard with drought tolerant landscaping, perfect for entertaining. New paint; and newer window covers. Close to parks, walking trails, upscale shopping and easy freeway access. Small Pets considered with prior approval from the owner. Periodic landscape service is included in the rental amount. No Smoking, please.
Important Note: This is an active senior community and requires the primary resident to be 55 years of age or older. The secondary resident may be 45 years of age or older.

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all of our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent representing the owner of this home. Call San Diego Residential Property Management to get additional information: 858-485-6565

Cal -BRE# 01859951

(RLNE5858046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12463 Senda Road have any available units?
12463 Senda Road has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12463 Senda Road have?
Some of 12463 Senda Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12463 Senda Road currently offering any rent specials?
12463 Senda Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12463 Senda Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12463 Senda Road is pet friendly.
Does 12463 Senda Road offer parking?
Yes, 12463 Senda Road does offer parking.
Does 12463 Senda Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12463 Senda Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12463 Senda Road have a pool?
No, 12463 Senda Road does not have a pool.
Does 12463 Senda Road have accessible units?
No, 12463 Senda Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12463 Senda Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12463 Senda Road has units with dishwashers.
