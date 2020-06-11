All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12452 Bodega Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12452 Bodega Place
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

12452 Bodega Place

12452 Bodega Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12452 Bodega Place, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Lovely Remodeled Home with Huge Fenced-in Back Yard - Come see this charming single family home that has a large fenced yard situated in a cul-de-sac. You will be amazed with all of the wonderful upgrades throughout. Plush carpeting, custom paint and trim have all been done throughout each room to fit all decors. The bathrooms have been upgraded with beautiful travertine tiling along with modern vanities and lighting.

The kitchen has granite slab counter tops to accent the refinished cabinets and travertine flooring. You will love this bright and open kitchen floor plan. Lots of space for a large kitchen table and not just one hutch but two or turn this space into your family room. The dining room is adjacent and looks over the living room. You can have your fine dining with the atmosphere of your crackling fireplace or simply cozy up on you sofa in front of the fireplace.

Then there is always Al Fresco dining on the back patio and viewing your huge green back yard. A patio cover to keep the hot sun off and lots of room for volley ball.

All windows have been replaced with white vinyl dual pane windows for efficient energy savings. All lighting and electrical has been upgraded throughout and as well. Very large two car garage with storage.

Come and enjoy the Rancho Bernardo Swim and Tennis Club and the benefits of the Poway Unified School district.

Renters Insurance Required

(RLNE5051320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12452 Bodega Place have any available units?
12452 Bodega Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12452 Bodega Place have?
Some of 12452 Bodega Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12452 Bodega Place currently offering any rent specials?
12452 Bodega Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12452 Bodega Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 12452 Bodega Place is pet friendly.
Does 12452 Bodega Place offer parking?
Yes, 12452 Bodega Place offers parking.
Does 12452 Bodega Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12452 Bodega Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12452 Bodega Place have a pool?
Yes, 12452 Bodega Place has a pool.
Does 12452 Bodega Place have accessible units?
No, 12452 Bodega Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12452 Bodega Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12452 Bodega Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University