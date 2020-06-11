12452 Bodega Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Lovely Remodeled Home with Huge Fenced-in Back Yard - Come see this charming single family home that has a large fenced yard situated in a cul-de-sac. You will be amazed with all of the wonderful upgrades throughout. Plush carpeting, custom paint and trim have all been done throughout each room to fit all decors. The bathrooms have been upgraded with beautiful travertine tiling along with modern vanities and lighting.



The kitchen has granite slab counter tops to accent the refinished cabinets and travertine flooring. You will love this bright and open kitchen floor plan. Lots of space for a large kitchen table and not just one hutch but two or turn this space into your family room. The dining room is adjacent and looks over the living room. You can have your fine dining with the atmosphere of your crackling fireplace or simply cozy up on you sofa in front of the fireplace.



Then there is always Al Fresco dining on the back patio and viewing your huge green back yard. A patio cover to keep the hot sun off and lots of room for volley ball.



All windows have been replaced with white vinyl dual pane windows for efficient energy savings. All lighting and electrical has been upgraded throughout and as well. Very large two car garage with storage.



Come and enjoy the Rancho Bernardo Swim and Tennis Club and the benefits of the Poway Unified School district.



Renters Insurance Required



(RLNE5051320)