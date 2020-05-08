All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

1240 Colusa Street

1240 Colusa St · No Longer Available
Location

1240 Colusa St, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/840c177064 ---- MOVE-IN SPECIAL! First 2 Weeks Free w/ Immediate Move-In! Downstairs corner one bedroom unit with one assigned parking space. Hardwood floors and gas stove. Perfect area next to USD! Located very close to local restaurants, trolley stop, Mission Bay, Fashion Valley and Old Town. On site laundry. No pet policy, assistive animals exempt. Schedule a showing here: www.torreypinespm.com All Applicants must have the following: -Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent. -Good Credit and Rental History. -A Valid Drivers License or Identification. Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc. Assigned Parking Close To Usd/Old Town/Fashion Valley/Mission Bay On Site Laundry Small Community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 Colusa Street have any available units?
1240 Colusa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 Colusa Street have?
Some of 1240 Colusa Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 Colusa Street currently offering any rent specials?
1240 Colusa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 Colusa Street pet-friendly?
No, 1240 Colusa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1240 Colusa Street offer parking?
Yes, 1240 Colusa Street offers parking.
Does 1240 Colusa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 Colusa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 Colusa Street have a pool?
No, 1240 Colusa Street does not have a pool.
Does 1240 Colusa Street have accessible units?
No, 1240 Colusa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 Colusa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1240 Colusa Street does not have units with dishwashers.

