12376 Carmel Country Road #202 Available 06/27/20 GORGEOUS 2BR/2BA CONDO IN THE HEART OF DEL MAR!!! PRIME LOCATION! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! The 2BR, 2BA Condo in Prime Del Mar Location. Beautiful features. Granite Counter tops. Desirable location!



Located in the prestigious Heights At Carmel and comes with lovely upgrades. Upgrades include: granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and full size washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to the 5 & the 56.



Great community features Include: Covered Parking, Guest Parking, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Pool/Spa, Business Center. A nearby Carmel Valley Parks & Recreation center and tennis courts include activities for both children and adults.

Conveniently located next to restaurants, shopping and only Less than 3 miles from the coastline, where beaches and hiking trails offer plenty of opportunity for outdoor leisure. This property is a must see, will not last long.



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: 1 Car Attached Garage, Street Parking

HOA NAME: Heights At Carmel Valley HOA

YEAR BUILT: 2007

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: #9

FLOOD ZONE: No



TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease

- Small Pets (under 35 lbs) allowed with additional pet rent of $38 per pet per month

-Tenant to pay for gas, electric, cable, internet, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month

- Owner is responsible for HOA, Water, Sewer, Trash, Landscaping

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



(RLNE5835354)