12376 Carmel Country Road #202
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

12376 Carmel Country Road #202

12376 Carmel Country Road · (858) 222-4663 ext. 3
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12376 Carmel Country Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12376 Carmel Country Road #202 · Avail. Jun 27

$2,488

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
12376 Carmel Country Road #202 Available 06/27/20 GORGEOUS 2BR/2BA CONDO IN THE HEART OF DEL MAR!!! PRIME LOCATION! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! The 2BR, 2BA Condo in Prime Del Mar Location. Beautiful features. Granite Counter tops. Desirable location!

Located in the prestigious Heights At Carmel and comes with lovely upgrades. Upgrades include: granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and full size washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to the 5 & the 56.

Great community features Include: Covered Parking, Guest Parking, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Pool/Spa, Business Center. A nearby Carmel Valley Parks & Recreation center and tennis courts include activities for both children and adults.
Conveniently located next to restaurants, shopping and only Less than 3 miles from the coastline, where beaches and hiking trails offer plenty of opportunity for outdoor leisure. This property is a must see, will not last long.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Fireplace
- Full-Size Washing Machine
- Full-Size Dryer
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Dishwasher
- Refrigerator
- Stove/Oven
- Microwave
- Office/Den
- Open Floor Plan
- Granite Counter tops
- Upgraded Kitchen
- Private Balcony
- Central A/C
- Attached Garage
- Street Parking

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
- Heights At Carmel Valley HOA
- Garage Parking
- Business Center
- Clubhouse
- Fitness Center
- Swimming Pool
- Gated HOA

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: 1 Car Attached Garage, Street Parking
HOA NAME: Heights At Carmel Valley HOA
YEAR BUILT: 2007
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: #9
FLOOD ZONE: No

TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- Small Pets (under 35 lbs) allowed with additional pet rent of $38 per pet per month
-Tenant to pay for gas, electric, cable, internet, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month
- Owner is responsible for HOA, Water, Sewer, Trash, Landscaping
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the
form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give
you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call
us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE5835354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12376 Carmel Country Road #202 have any available units?
12376 Carmel Country Road #202 has a unit available for $2,488 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12376 Carmel Country Road #202 have?
Some of 12376 Carmel Country Road #202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12376 Carmel Country Road #202 currently offering any rent specials?
12376 Carmel Country Road #202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12376 Carmel Country Road #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12376 Carmel Country Road #202 is pet friendly.
Does 12376 Carmel Country Road #202 offer parking?
Yes, 12376 Carmel Country Road #202 does offer parking.
Does 12376 Carmel Country Road #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12376 Carmel Country Road #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12376 Carmel Country Road #202 have a pool?
Yes, 12376 Carmel Country Road #202 has a pool.
Does 12376 Carmel Country Road #202 have accessible units?
No, 12376 Carmel Country Road #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 12376 Carmel Country Road #202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12376 Carmel Country Road #202 has units with dishwashers.
