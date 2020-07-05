12372 Carmel Country Road 303

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Unit 303 Available 11/08/19 Spacious Top Floor 2b2b Condo in Carmel Valley - Property Id: 167329



Immaculate home with the best view in 'The Heights', available November 2019. The open floor-plan with high ceilings and oversized new windows gives the home a light and airy feeling. Two spacious bedrooms with view have their own full baths. Stainless kitchen appliances--dishwasher, range, microwave, cabinet depth french door refrigerator Engineered COREtec Plus Luxury Vinyl Plank, waterproof floors throughout. New windows and new sliding glass door: UV, energy efficient and sound blocking. New KOHLER stainless steal kitchen faucet New Rheem 50 Gallon water heater.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/167329p

Property Id 167329



(RLNE5221365)