All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12372 Carmel Country Road 303.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12372 Carmel Country Road 303
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:49 PM

12372 Carmel Country Road 303

12372 Carmel Country Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12372 Carmel Country Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Unit 303 Available 11/08/19 Spacious Top Floor 2b2b Condo in Carmel Valley - Property Id: 167329

Immaculate home with the best view in 'The Heights', available November 2019. The open floor-plan with high ceilings and oversized new windows gives the home a light and airy feeling. Two spacious bedrooms with view have their own full baths. Stainless kitchen appliances--dishwasher, range, microwave, cabinet depth french door refrigerator Engineered COREtec Plus Luxury Vinyl Plank, waterproof floors throughout. New windows and new sliding glass door: UV, energy efficient and sound blocking. New KOHLER stainless steal kitchen faucet New Rheem 50 Gallon water heater.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/167329p
Property Id 167329

(RLNE5221365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12372 Carmel Country Road 303 have any available units?
12372 Carmel Country Road 303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12372 Carmel Country Road 303 have?
Some of 12372 Carmel Country Road 303's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12372 Carmel Country Road 303 currently offering any rent specials?
12372 Carmel Country Road 303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12372 Carmel Country Road 303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12372 Carmel Country Road 303 is pet friendly.
Does 12372 Carmel Country Road 303 offer parking?
No, 12372 Carmel Country Road 303 does not offer parking.
Does 12372 Carmel Country Road 303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12372 Carmel Country Road 303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12372 Carmel Country Road 303 have a pool?
No, 12372 Carmel Country Road 303 does not have a pool.
Does 12372 Carmel Country Road 303 have accessible units?
No, 12372 Carmel Country Road 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 12372 Carmel Country Road 303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12372 Carmel Country Road 303 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University