12280 Corte Sabio Unit 4201

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool basketball court tennis court

carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool basketball court tennis court

Two bedroom two bath corner unit in Bernardo Greens full of amenities. - Second floor corner unit that looks out to local mountains. Master bedroom and living room open to a large balcony that looks out to Lucido Park across the street as well as views of Mt. Woodson. Bedrooms are separated by the living room. Each has their own personal bathroom. Full size washer and dryer in the master bedroom comes with the unit. Master also has two closets to store all of your belongings. Second bedroom looks out over green belt just outside the window. New carpet in the bedrooms and new vinyl flooring in the living area. This unit comes with a single car garage. Residency here allows you to access the Bernardo Heights Community Center with 2 pools (main pool is heated, wading pool, jacuzzi, 4 tennis courts, 2 basketball hoops and so much more! This unit is central to dining, shopping and even freeways.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5783215)