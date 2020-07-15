All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12280 Corte Sabio Unit 4201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12280 Corte Sabio Unit 4201
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

12280 Corte Sabio Unit 4201

12280 Corte Sabio · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12280 Corte Sabio, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Two bedroom two bath corner unit in Bernardo Greens full of amenities. - Second floor corner unit that looks out to local mountains. Master bedroom and living room open to a large balcony that looks out to Lucido Park across the street as well as views of Mt. Woodson. Bedrooms are separated by the living room. Each has their own personal bathroom. Full size washer and dryer in the master bedroom comes with the unit. Master also has two closets to store all of your belongings. Second bedroom looks out over green belt just outside the window. New carpet in the bedrooms and new vinyl flooring in the living area. This unit comes with a single car garage. Residency here allows you to access the Bernardo Heights Community Center with 2 pools (main pool is heated, wading pool, jacuzzi, 4 tennis courts, 2 basketball hoops and so much more! This unit is central to dining, shopping and even freeways.

For more information:
Erwin Property Management
760-233-7721

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5783215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12280 Corte Sabio Unit 4201 have any available units?
12280 Corte Sabio Unit 4201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12280 Corte Sabio Unit 4201 have?
Some of 12280 Corte Sabio Unit 4201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12280 Corte Sabio Unit 4201 currently offering any rent specials?
12280 Corte Sabio Unit 4201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12280 Corte Sabio Unit 4201 pet-friendly?
No, 12280 Corte Sabio Unit 4201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12280 Corte Sabio Unit 4201 offer parking?
Yes, 12280 Corte Sabio Unit 4201 offers parking.
Does 12280 Corte Sabio Unit 4201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12280 Corte Sabio Unit 4201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12280 Corte Sabio Unit 4201 have a pool?
Yes, 12280 Corte Sabio Unit 4201 has a pool.
Does 12280 Corte Sabio Unit 4201 have accessible units?
No, 12280 Corte Sabio Unit 4201 does not have accessible units.
Does 12280 Corte Sabio Unit 4201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12280 Corte Sabio Unit 4201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University