Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

12270-6202 Corte Sabio

12270 Corte Sabio · No Longer Available
Location

12270 Corte Sabio, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
12270-6202 Corte Sabio Available 09/14/19 Rancho Bernardo, 12270 Corte Sabio #6202- Nice Views, Great Location! Walk to Schools & Shopping Plus Easy Freeway Access! - Extremely well maintained unit in the Bernardo Greens development of Rancho Bernardo with nice views of the greenbelt area and partial golf course views. Development is conveniently located near shopping, schools, restaurants and movie theaters. Kitchen has sparkling granite counters and ceramic tile floors. Spacious living room has a fireplace and direct access to the covered balcony that is perfect for relaxing in the evening while enjoying the views. Bedroom #2 has a walk in closet. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors. Master bedroom has His and Hers closets with mirrored wardrobe doors, ceramic tile bathroom floors and a tub/shower combo.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2559812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12270-6202 Corte Sabio have any available units?
12270-6202 Corte Sabio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12270-6202 Corte Sabio have?
Some of 12270-6202 Corte Sabio's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12270-6202 Corte Sabio currently offering any rent specials?
12270-6202 Corte Sabio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12270-6202 Corte Sabio pet-friendly?
No, 12270-6202 Corte Sabio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12270-6202 Corte Sabio offer parking?
Yes, 12270-6202 Corte Sabio offers parking.
Does 12270-6202 Corte Sabio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12270-6202 Corte Sabio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12270-6202 Corte Sabio have a pool?
Yes, 12270-6202 Corte Sabio has a pool.
Does 12270-6202 Corte Sabio have accessible units?
No, 12270-6202 Corte Sabio does not have accessible units.
Does 12270-6202 Corte Sabio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12270-6202 Corte Sabio has units with dishwashers.
