Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

12270-6202 Corte Sabio Available 09/14/19 Rancho Bernardo, 12270 Corte Sabio #6202- Nice Views, Great Location! Walk to Schools & Shopping Plus Easy Freeway Access! - Extremely well maintained unit in the Bernardo Greens development of Rancho Bernardo with nice views of the greenbelt area and partial golf course views. Development is conveniently located near shopping, schools, restaurants and movie theaters. Kitchen has sparkling granite counters and ceramic tile floors. Spacious living room has a fireplace and direct access to the covered balcony that is perfect for relaxing in the evening while enjoying the views. Bedroom #2 has a walk in closet. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors. Master bedroom has His and Hers closets with mirrored wardrobe doors, ceramic tile bathroom floors and a tub/shower combo.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2559812)