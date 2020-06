Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities garage internet access

Fully Furnished 2bd/2ba split master bedroom with $60/month wifi included & $100/month in utilities included! Each bedroom has walk in closet. Hardwood floors in living room with carpet in bedrooms. A/C and washer/dryer are in unit and 2 tandem garage spaces included. The granite kitchen has a bar stool area and stainless steel appliances. 12 mo preferred. Shorter lease with a min term of 90 days will be considered. Monthly lease price is commensurate with shorter term. TEXT 619-797-6606 for more info.