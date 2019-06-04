All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 31 2019 at 9:33 PM

12229 Dormouse Road

12229 Dormouse Road · No Longer Available
Location

12229 Dormouse Road, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d61f2c0055 ---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting www.sandiegorpm.com San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. Call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 to get additional information. Cal- DRE# 01859951 3 Car Attached Garage Award Winning Poway Unified School District Gas Fireplace Large Fenced Backyard New Decorator Paint New Flooring New Window Treatments Newly Remodeled Swimming Pool And Spa Vaulted Ceilings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12229 Dormouse Road have any available units?
12229 Dormouse Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12229 Dormouse Road have?
Some of 12229 Dormouse Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12229 Dormouse Road currently offering any rent specials?
12229 Dormouse Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12229 Dormouse Road pet-friendly?
No, 12229 Dormouse Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12229 Dormouse Road offer parking?
Yes, 12229 Dormouse Road offers parking.
Does 12229 Dormouse Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12229 Dormouse Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12229 Dormouse Road have a pool?
Yes, 12229 Dormouse Road has a pool.
Does 12229 Dormouse Road have accessible units?
No, 12229 Dormouse Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12229 Dormouse Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12229 Dormouse Road does not have units with dishwashers.
