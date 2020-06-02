Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

12210 Crisscross Ln Available 07/26/19 4 Bed, 3 Bath House w/ 3-car Garage - This great 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home will be available after 7/26/19. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac in Rancho Penasquitos. Park Village Elementary School, Penasquitos Creek Park, and Penasquitos Creek are very close by. Short drive to the highway SR56 that connects to I-5 and I-15 for commuting. Kitchen appliances included: Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher. Refrigerator is provided, but will not be maintained. Washer/dryer hook-ups are available; gas dryer. The house has central HVAC and a fireplace for cooling/heating. Residents are responsible for all utilities. Landscaping services are provided. Small pets(25lbs) allowed by approval with $50/mo rent increase and $500 deposit increase.



TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.

APPLY HERE:

https://jensenproperties.appfolio.com/listings/detail/99585a92-da73-4d02-8c2b-344fe53cbe72



TO VIEW: OPEN HOUSE on Friday 6/28 from 3:00pm - 4:00pm. Scheduled viewings available with approved application.The home is currently occupied. Do not disturb current residents.



Requirements to rent:

1. A decent credit score -? not necessarily perfect. (700 minimum)

2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include

assistance such as food stamps, child support -? call for

clarification if necessary.

4. A United State Social Security Number

5. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver'?s license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -?

District Official Driver'?s License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

6. You must obtain or currently have -? and are willing to transfer? - renter'?s insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.



$25 Application fee is NOT refundable

Property is rented first come, best qualified.



Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.



