Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12210 Crisscross Ln
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:40 AM

12210 Crisscross Ln

12210 Crisscross Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12210 Crisscross Lane, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
12210 Crisscross Ln Available 07/26/19 4 Bed, 3 Bath House w/ 3-car Garage - This great 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home will be available after 7/26/19. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac in Rancho Penasquitos. Park Village Elementary School, Penasquitos Creek Park, and Penasquitos Creek are very close by. Short drive to the highway SR56 that connects to I-5 and I-15 for commuting. Kitchen appliances included: Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher. Refrigerator is provided, but will not be maintained. Washer/dryer hook-ups are available; gas dryer. The house has central HVAC and a fireplace for cooling/heating. Residents are responsible for all utilities. Landscaping services are provided. Small pets(25lbs) allowed by approval with $50/mo rent increase and $500 deposit increase.

TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.
APPLY HERE:
https://jensenproperties.appfolio.com/listings/detail/99585a92-da73-4d02-8c2b-344fe53cbe72

TO VIEW: OPEN HOUSE on Friday 6/28 from 3:00pm - 4:00pm. Scheduled viewings available with approved application.The home is currently occupied. Do not disturb current residents.

Requirements to rent:
1. A decent credit score -? not necessarily perfect. (700 minimum)
2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include
assistance such as food stamps, child support -? call for
clarification if necessary.
4. A United State Social Security Number
5. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'?s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -?
District Official Driver'?s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
6. You must obtain or currently have -? and are willing to transfer? - renter'?s insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable
Property is rented first come, best qualified.

Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.

(RLNE4947211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12210 Crisscross Ln have any available units?
12210 Crisscross Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12210 Crisscross Ln have?
Some of 12210 Crisscross Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12210 Crisscross Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12210 Crisscross Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12210 Crisscross Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 12210 Crisscross Ln is pet friendly.
Does 12210 Crisscross Ln offer parking?
Yes, 12210 Crisscross Ln offers parking.
Does 12210 Crisscross Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12210 Crisscross Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12210 Crisscross Ln have a pool?
No, 12210 Crisscross Ln does not have a pool.
Does 12210 Crisscross Ln have accessible units?
No, 12210 Crisscross Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12210 Crisscross Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12210 Crisscross Ln has units with dishwashers.
