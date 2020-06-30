12175 San Tomas Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

Lovely Updated Seven Oaks Home - VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE! CONTACT US TODAY!



You will love this large 2 bedroom home in the 55 and older Seven Oaks community of Rancho Bernardo.



Enter through the front door to your very spacious living room with a fireplace and plush carpeting. Adjacent to living room is the formal dining room separated by the fireplace and half wall for an openness feel.



Your kitchen features easy care tile flooring, refrigerator, oven, stove stop, microwave and dishwasher. Lots of cabinets with large pantry. Adjacent is the family room with tiled flooring.



Your master suite has plenty of space for king bed and your furniture. Has sliding glass doors to your back patio and double sided closets. Master bath has large shower and dual vanity sinks. Your guest bath has a soak tub and spacious guest bedroom.



The back patio is fully covered for those hot summer days. Full 2 car garage and lots of storage.



Enjoy the amenities of the Seven Oaks Community Center.



Renters Insurance Required



(RLNE3941146)