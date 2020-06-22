All apartments in San Diego
12132-201 Royal Birkdale Row

12132 Royal Birkdale Row · No Longer Available
Location

12132 Royal Birkdale Row, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
pet friendly
Rancho Bernardo, 12132 Royal Birkdale Row #201, Gated, Golf Course Views! - Welcome home to this lovely upper end unit in the gated Masters Hill development with stunning golf course views. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has a gas log fireplace, incredible golf course views and direct access to the balcony overlooking the golf course. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors and counters and a breakfast bar. Bedroom #1 has a walk in closet. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floor and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has beautiful golf course views, access to the balcony, walk in closet, double sinks and a walk in shower.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4582227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12132-201 Royal Birkdale Row have any available units?
12132-201 Royal Birkdale Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12132-201 Royal Birkdale Row have?
Some of 12132-201 Royal Birkdale Row's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12132-201 Royal Birkdale Row currently offering any rent specials?
12132-201 Royal Birkdale Row isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12132-201 Royal Birkdale Row pet-friendly?
Yes, 12132-201 Royal Birkdale Row is pet friendly.
Does 12132-201 Royal Birkdale Row offer parking?
Yes, 12132-201 Royal Birkdale Row does offer parking.
Does 12132-201 Royal Birkdale Row have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12132-201 Royal Birkdale Row offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12132-201 Royal Birkdale Row have a pool?
Yes, 12132-201 Royal Birkdale Row has a pool.
Does 12132-201 Royal Birkdale Row have accessible units?
No, 12132-201 Royal Birkdale Row does not have accessible units.
Does 12132-201 Royal Birkdale Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12132-201 Royal Birkdale Row has units with dishwashers.
