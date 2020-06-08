1209 Hueneme st #11

Amenities

2 Bed 2 Bath Single level Condo with Views of Mission Valley, Riverwalk Golf Course and the San Diego Bay! - Spacious one level condo, Close to USD, restaurants, schools, grocery stores. 2 bed and 2 full bath.



KITCHEN FEATURES: Oven, Electric Stove, New Refrigerator, New Dishwasher



UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Hardwood/ laminate Flooring, Forced Heating, Coin Laundry, 2 Gated off street parking spots. Water & Trash included, 1 Pet okay on approval, No Smoking.



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount

Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Good Rental References



GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.



No Pets Allowed



