All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1209 Hueneme st #11.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1209 Hueneme st #11
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

1209 Hueneme st #11

1209 Hueneme Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Morena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1209 Hueneme Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
2 Bed 2 Bath Single level Condo with Views of Mission Valley, Riverwalk Golf Course and the San Diego Bay! - Spacious one level condo, Close to USD, restaurants, schools, grocery stores. 2 bed and 2 full bath.

KITCHEN FEATURES: Oven, Electric Stove, New Refrigerator, New Dishwasher

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Hardwood/ laminate Flooring, Forced Heating, Coin Laundry, 2 Gated off street parking spots. Water & Trash included, 1 Pet okay on approval, No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4834777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 Hueneme st #11 have any available units?
1209 Hueneme st #11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 Hueneme st #11 have?
Some of 1209 Hueneme st #11's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Hueneme st #11 currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Hueneme st #11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Hueneme st #11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 Hueneme st #11 is pet friendly.
Does 1209 Hueneme st #11 offer parking?
Yes, 1209 Hueneme st #11 offers parking.
Does 1209 Hueneme st #11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 Hueneme st #11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Hueneme st #11 have a pool?
No, 1209 Hueneme st #11 does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Hueneme st #11 have accessible units?
No, 1209 Hueneme st #11 does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Hueneme st #11 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 Hueneme st #11 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Rancho Vista Apts
2711 Manos Dr
San Diego, CA 92139
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University