All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12059 Alta Carmel Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12059 Alta Carmel Court
Last updated May 14 2019 at 11:00 PM

12059 Alta Carmel Court

12059 Alta Carmel Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12059 Alta Carmel Court, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Tucked away but close to all! This 2 bedroom unit features laminate floors throughout, and upgraded kitchen and appliances. A fireplace offers natural warmth while a private patio overlooking a greenbelt is a great pace to enjoy the outdoors. The unit is complete with a large hall storage closet, and a full sized washer and dryer. Just minutes from Carmel Mountain Ranch shopping and freeway access.

To view this unit today call Rancho Mesa Properties at 858-576-2176. All applicants are subject to income, credit, and rental history checks.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12059 Alta Carmel Court have any available units?
12059 Alta Carmel Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12059 Alta Carmel Court have?
Some of 12059 Alta Carmel Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12059 Alta Carmel Court currently offering any rent specials?
12059 Alta Carmel Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12059 Alta Carmel Court pet-friendly?
No, 12059 Alta Carmel Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12059 Alta Carmel Court offer parking?
No, 12059 Alta Carmel Court does not offer parking.
Does 12059 Alta Carmel Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12059 Alta Carmel Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12059 Alta Carmel Court have a pool?
No, 12059 Alta Carmel Court does not have a pool.
Does 12059 Alta Carmel Court have accessible units?
No, 12059 Alta Carmel Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12059 Alta Carmel Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12059 Alta Carmel Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University