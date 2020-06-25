12059 Alta Carmel Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace

Tucked away but close to all! This 2 bedroom unit features laminate floors throughout, and upgraded kitchen and appliances. A fireplace offers natural warmth while a private patio overlooking a greenbelt is a great pace to enjoy the outdoors. The unit is complete with a large hall storage closet, and a full sized washer and dryer. Just minutes from Carmel Mountain Ranch shopping and freeway access.



To view this unit today call Rancho Mesa Properties at 858-576-2176. All applicants are subject to income, credit, and rental history checks.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.