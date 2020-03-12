12058 Callado Road

Amenities

Air-conditioned single story home on corner lot and spacious 1597 sq. ft. in SEVEN OAKS @ 55+ community features easy care landscaping , large patio, yard and single car garage plus fenced side yard. Enter home through double doors to formal tiled foyer with extra-large living room, dining room and family room. Living room has large window to patio and yard, family room has lots of windows, and sliding glass door to exterior patio and yard and sliding glass door to living room and dining room area. Kitchen is large with lots of countertop space and cupboards and refrigerator, electric smooth countertop stove, built-in oven and dishwasher are included. Large master bedroom , master bath has shower and long vanity. Second bedroom is adjacent to hall bath with tiled tub/shower combo and long vanity. Other features include neutral carpet and fresh paint and ceiling fans. Community pool and spa. No pets allowed.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available 4/30/20

