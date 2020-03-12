All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 5 2020 at 2:14 AM

12058 Callado Road

12058 Callado Road · No Longer Available
Location

12058 Callado Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Air-conditioned single story home on corner lot and spacious 1597 sq. ft. in SEVEN OAKS @ 55+ community features easy care landscaping , large patio, yard and single car garage plus fenced side yard. Enter home through double doors to formal tiled foyer with extra-large living room, dining room and family room. Living room has large window to patio and yard, family room has lots of windows, and sliding glass door to exterior patio and yard and sliding glass door to living room and dining room area. Kitchen is large with lots of countertop space and cupboards and refrigerator, electric smooth countertop stove, built-in oven and dishwasher are included. Large master bedroom , master bath has shower and long vanity. Second bedroom is adjacent to hall bath with tiled tub/shower combo and long vanity. Other features include neutral carpet and fresh paint and ceiling fans. Community pool and spa. No pets allowed.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available 4/30/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12058 Callado Road have any available units?
12058 Callado Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12058 Callado Road have?
Some of 12058 Callado Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12058 Callado Road currently offering any rent specials?
12058 Callado Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12058 Callado Road pet-friendly?
No, 12058 Callado Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12058 Callado Road offer parking?
Yes, 12058 Callado Road offers parking.
Does 12058 Callado Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12058 Callado Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12058 Callado Road have a pool?
Yes, 12058 Callado Road has a pool.
Does 12058 Callado Road have accessible units?
No, 12058 Callado Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12058 Callado Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12058 Callado Road has units with dishwashers.
