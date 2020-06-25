All apartments in San Diego
12029 World Trade Dr. #3

12029 World Trade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12029 World Trade Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Carmel Mountain Ranch: townhome with 2 car attached garage*** - Situated in popular Windham, this floor plan has two bedrooms upstairs, each with private bath in addition to the downstairs office/bedroom (no closet). Indoor laundry with front loading washer/dryer, two car attached garage and large patio off kitchen/family room. Walking distance to everything that Carmel Mountain Road has to offer, including Trader Joe's, Ralphs, French Bakery and more.

To schedule a showing, call/text Michael at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE4850823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12029 World Trade Dr. #3 have any available units?
12029 World Trade Dr. #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 12029 World Trade Dr. #3 currently offering any rent specials?
12029 World Trade Dr. #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12029 World Trade Dr. #3 pet-friendly?
No, 12029 World Trade Dr. #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12029 World Trade Dr. #3 offer parking?
Yes, 12029 World Trade Dr. #3 offers parking.
Does 12029 World Trade Dr. #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12029 World Trade Dr. #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12029 World Trade Dr. #3 have a pool?
No, 12029 World Trade Dr. #3 does not have a pool.
Does 12029 World Trade Dr. #3 have accessible units?
No, 12029 World Trade Dr. #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 12029 World Trade Dr. #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12029 World Trade Dr. #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12029 World Trade Dr. #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12029 World Trade Dr. #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
