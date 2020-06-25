12029 World Trade Dr. #3

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

***Carmel Mountain Ranch: townhome with 2 car attached garage*** - Situated in popular Windham, this floor plan has two bedrooms upstairs, each with private bath in addition to the downstairs office/bedroom (no closet). Indoor laundry with front loading washer/dryer, two car attached garage and large patio off kitchen/family room. Walking distance to everything that Carmel Mountain Road has to offer, including Trader Joe's, Ralphs, French Bakery and more.



To schedule a showing, call/text Michael at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



