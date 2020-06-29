Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12017 Tivoli Park Row.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12017 Tivoli Park Row
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:24 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12017 Tivoli Park Row
12017 Tivoli Park Row
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Mountain
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
12017 Tivoli Park Row, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12017 Tivoli Park Row have any available units?
12017 Tivoli Park Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12017 Tivoli Park Row have?
Some of 12017 Tivoli Park Row's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12017 Tivoli Park Row currently offering any rent specials?
12017 Tivoli Park Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12017 Tivoli Park Row pet-friendly?
No, 12017 Tivoli Park Row is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 12017 Tivoli Park Row offer parking?
No, 12017 Tivoli Park Row does not offer parking.
Does 12017 Tivoli Park Row have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12017 Tivoli Park Row offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12017 Tivoli Park Row have a pool?
Yes, 12017 Tivoli Park Row has a pool.
Does 12017 Tivoli Park Row have accessible units?
No, 12017 Tivoli Park Row does not have accessible units.
Does 12017 Tivoli Park Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12017 Tivoli Park Row has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University