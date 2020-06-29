All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12017 Tivoli Park Row.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12017 Tivoli Park Row
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:24 PM

12017 Tivoli Park Row

12017 Tivoli Park Row · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Mountain
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12017 Tivoli Park Row, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12017 Tivoli Park Row have any available units?
12017 Tivoli Park Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12017 Tivoli Park Row have?
Some of 12017 Tivoli Park Row's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12017 Tivoli Park Row currently offering any rent specials?
12017 Tivoli Park Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12017 Tivoli Park Row pet-friendly?
No, 12017 Tivoli Park Row is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12017 Tivoli Park Row offer parking?
No, 12017 Tivoli Park Row does not offer parking.
Does 12017 Tivoli Park Row have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12017 Tivoli Park Row offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12017 Tivoli Park Row have a pool?
Yes, 12017 Tivoli Park Row has a pool.
Does 12017 Tivoli Park Row have accessible units?
No, 12017 Tivoli Park Row does not have accessible units.
Does 12017 Tivoli Park Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12017 Tivoli Park Row has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University