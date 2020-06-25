120 Island Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym

RARELY AVAILABLE, LIGHT, BRIGHT, AIRY, COZY, & spacious, 1 bed /1 bath condo right in the beautiful Marina district in downtown San Diego. Private balcony, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances, this home has everything you've been looking for. WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING: the wildly popular farmers market, restaurants, cafes, bars, & boutiques, the train, trolley, airport, and freeways. One of the most desirable buildings downtown, with a fitness center, and rooftop deck. Welcome home!