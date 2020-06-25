All apartments in San Diego
120 Island Ave

120 Island Ave · No Longer Available
Location

120 Island Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
RARELY AVAILABLE, LIGHT, BRIGHT, AIRY, COZY, & spacious, 1 bed /1 bath condo right in the beautiful Marina district in downtown San Diego. Private balcony, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances, this home has everything you've been looking for. WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING: the wildly popular farmers market, restaurants, cafes, bars, & boutiques, the train, trolley, airport, and freeways. One of the most desirable buildings downtown, with a fitness center, and rooftop deck. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Island Ave have any available units?
120 Island Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Island Ave have?
Some of 120 Island Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Island Ave currently offering any rent specials?
120 Island Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Island Ave pet-friendly?
No, 120 Island Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 120 Island Ave offer parking?
No, 120 Island Ave does not offer parking.
Does 120 Island Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Island Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Island Ave have a pool?
No, 120 Island Ave does not have a pool.
Does 120 Island Ave have accessible units?
No, 120 Island Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Island Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Island Ave has units with dishwashers.
