11999 Obispo Road

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Corner lot just one quiet block away from the shopping center, in the center of Rancho Bernardo. Property is a 2 bedroom/2bathroom in excellent shape single family home with 1402 sq. ft. Living room, family room and designated dining area plus small enclosed patio. Low maintenance landscape, allows for long trips and vacation. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, and stove all included. This has been a well maintained and cared for house. If interested please call Rancho Mesa Properties at 858-576-2176. MUST BE 55+ ADULT ONLY COMMUNITY.



Apply today, this house will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Sorry Pets and no section 8. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

