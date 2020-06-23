All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11999 Obispo Road

11999 Obispo Road · No Longer Available
Location

11999 Obispo Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Corner lot just one quiet block away from the shopping center, in the center of Rancho Bernardo. Property is a 2 bedroom/2bathroom in excellent shape single family home with 1402 sq. ft. Living room, family room and designated dining area plus small enclosed patio. Low maintenance landscape, allows for long trips and vacation. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, and stove all included. This has been a well maintained and cared for house. If interested please call Rancho Mesa Properties at 858-576-2176. MUST BE 55+ ADULT ONLY COMMUNITY.

Apply today, this house will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Sorry Pets and no section 8. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11999 Obispo Road have any available units?
11999 Obispo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11999 Obispo Road have?
Some of 11999 Obispo Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11999 Obispo Road currently offering any rent specials?
11999 Obispo Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11999 Obispo Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11999 Obispo Road is pet friendly.
Does 11999 Obispo Road offer parking?
No, 11999 Obispo Road does not offer parking.
Does 11999 Obispo Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11999 Obispo Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11999 Obispo Road have a pool?
No, 11999 Obispo Road does not have a pool.
Does 11999 Obispo Road have accessible units?
No, 11999 Obispo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11999 Obispo Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11999 Obispo Road does not have units with dishwashers.
