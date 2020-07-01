All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 20 2020 at 6:28 PM

11993 Tivoli Park Row

11993 Tivoli Park Row · No Longer Available
Location

11993 Tivoli Park Row, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Large open 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town-home with an attached two car garage. High vaulted ceilings, large eat in kitchen and formal dining area. Two large sliding glass doors open up to private patio area.

Gas fireplace, new paint, ceramic & laminate floors, lots of windows & a white kitchen with gas cooking. Large patio, two car attached garage and plenty of complex parking. Inside laundry, walk in closet in master bedroom and AC. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Community pools and spa.

Walking distance to acclaimed Highland's Ranch Elementary, shopping & restaurants.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available 2/21/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11993 Tivoli Park Row have any available units?
11993 Tivoli Park Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11993 Tivoli Park Row have?
Some of 11993 Tivoli Park Row's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11993 Tivoli Park Row currently offering any rent specials?
11993 Tivoli Park Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11993 Tivoli Park Row pet-friendly?
Yes, 11993 Tivoli Park Row is pet friendly.
Does 11993 Tivoli Park Row offer parking?
Yes, 11993 Tivoli Park Row offers parking.
Does 11993 Tivoli Park Row have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11993 Tivoli Park Row offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11993 Tivoli Park Row have a pool?
Yes, 11993 Tivoli Park Row has a pool.
Does 11993 Tivoli Park Row have accessible units?
No, 11993 Tivoli Park Row does not have accessible units.
Does 11993 Tivoli Park Row have units with dishwashers?
No, 11993 Tivoli Park Row does not have units with dishwashers.

