11993 Tivoli Park Row

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Large open 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town-home with an attached two car garage. High vaulted ceilings, large eat in kitchen and formal dining area. Two large sliding glass doors open up to private patio area.



Gas fireplace, new paint, ceramic & laminate floors, lots of windows & a white kitchen with gas cooking. Large patio, two car attached garage and plenty of complex parking. Inside laundry, walk in closet in master bedroom and AC. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Community pools and spa.



Walking distance to acclaimed Highland's Ranch Elementary, shopping & restaurants.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available 2/21/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.