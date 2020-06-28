All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11960 Springside Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11960 Springside Road
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

11960 Springside Road

11960 Springside Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Sabre Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11960 Springside Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sabre Springs, 11960 Springside Road- Spacious Home at the end of a Cul-De-Sac - Come home to a relaxing well maintained 2-story home at the end of a cul-de-sac. Bright and open floor plan greets you as you walk in the front door. Eat in kitchen with ceramic tile floors and granite counters. Family room has ceramic tile floors and a fireplace. Living room has vaulted ceilings, laminate floors and a fireplace. 1 bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Downstairs bathroom has ceramic tile floors. Upper hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has a sitting area, His and Hers closets with mirrored wardrobe doors (1 is a walk in closet), ceramic tile bathroom floors, double sinks and an oversized tub/shower combo.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5145524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11960 Springside Road have any available units?
11960 Springside Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11960 Springside Road have?
Some of 11960 Springside Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11960 Springside Road currently offering any rent specials?
11960 Springside Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11960 Springside Road pet-friendly?
No, 11960 Springside Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11960 Springside Road offer parking?
Yes, 11960 Springside Road offers parking.
Does 11960 Springside Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11960 Springside Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11960 Springside Road have a pool?
No, 11960 Springside Road does not have a pool.
Does 11960 Springside Road have accessible units?
No, 11960 Springside Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11960 Springside Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11960 Springside Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University