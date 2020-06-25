11890 Scripps Creek Drive #A

11890 Scripps Creek Drive, San Diego, CA 92131 Miramar Ranch North
2 BEDROOM CORNER UNIT WITH GARAGE - Nicely decorated and remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath corner unit condo with attached 1 car garage and 1 assigned parking space located in the Scripps Ranch community of Triana just off Scripps Poway Parkway.
Inside this home you will find *Remodeled bathrooms *Newer Carpet *Private Balcony *Fireplace
The kitchen is fully equipped with *Gas stove *Microwave *Refrigerator *Dishwasher *Lots of cupboards *Tile floors
The Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and sliding doors to the balcony.
Both the master bath and guest bathroom have been remodeled with *Stone tile bath surrounds *Solid surface vanities *Dark cherry wood stained cabinets *Stone tile floors *Glass doors in the master shower
The unit has central heat and air conditioning The full size washer and dryer are included
For more information or an appointment to view this property please contact
K & L Partners Property Management
(858) 842-4045
To apply for this unit online please go to our website
www.klpartnerspm.com
and click on "Vacancies" go to this address and click on the ":apply" button
CA DRE #01877647
(RLNE1853754)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
