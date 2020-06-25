All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11890 Scripps Creek Drive #A
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

11890 Scripps Creek Drive #A

11890 Scripps Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11890 Scripps Creek Drive, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 BEDROOM CORNER UNIT WITH GARAGE - Nicely decorated and remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath corner unit condo with attached 1 car garage and 1 assigned parking space located in the Scripps Ranch community of Triana just off Scripps Poway Parkway.

Inside this home you will find
*Remodeled bathrooms
*Newer Carpet
*Private Balcony
*Fireplace

The kitchen is fully equipped with
*Gas stove
*Microwave
*Refrigerator
*Dishwasher
*Lots of cupboards
*Tile floors

The Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and sliding doors to the balcony.

Both the master bath and guest bathroom have been remodeled with
*Stone tile bath surrounds
*Solid surface vanities
*Dark cherry wood stained cabinets
*Stone tile floors
*Glass doors in the master shower

The unit has central heat and air conditioning
The full size washer and dryer are included

For more information or an appointment to view this property please contact

K & L Partners Property Management

(858) 842-4045

To apply for this unit online please go to our website

www.klpartnerspm.com

and click on "Vacancies" go to this address and click on the ":apply" button

CA DRE #01877647

(RLNE1853754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11890 Scripps Creek Drive #A have any available units?
11890 Scripps Creek Drive #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11890 Scripps Creek Drive #A have?
Some of 11890 Scripps Creek Drive #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11890 Scripps Creek Drive #A currently offering any rent specials?
11890 Scripps Creek Drive #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11890 Scripps Creek Drive #A pet-friendly?
No, 11890 Scripps Creek Drive #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11890 Scripps Creek Drive #A offer parking?
Yes, 11890 Scripps Creek Drive #A offers parking.
Does 11890 Scripps Creek Drive #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11890 Scripps Creek Drive #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11890 Scripps Creek Drive #A have a pool?
No, 11890 Scripps Creek Drive #A does not have a pool.
Does 11890 Scripps Creek Drive #A have accessible units?
No, 11890 Scripps Creek Drive #A does not have accessible units.
Does 11890 Scripps Creek Drive #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11890 Scripps Creek Drive #A has units with dishwashers.
