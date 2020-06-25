11890 Scripps Creek Drive #A

Amenities

2 BEDROOM CORNER UNIT WITH GARAGE - Nicely decorated and remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath corner unit condo with attached 1 car garage and 1 assigned parking space located in the Scripps Ranch community of Triana just off Scripps Poway Parkway.



Inside this home you will find

*Remodeled bathrooms

*Newer Carpet

*Private Balcony

*Fireplace



The kitchen is fully equipped with

*Gas stove

*Microwave

*Refrigerator

*Dishwasher

*Lots of cupboards

*Tile floors



The Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and sliding doors to the balcony.



Both the master bath and guest bathroom have been remodeled with

*Stone tile bath surrounds

*Solid surface vanities

*Dark cherry wood stained cabinets

*Stone tile floors

*Glass doors in the master shower



The unit has central heat and air conditioning

The full size washer and dryer are included



