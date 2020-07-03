All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

11883 Timaru Way

11883 Timaru Way · No Longer Available
Location

11883 Timaru Way, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Recently Remodeled Rancho Bernardo Townhome - Recently remodeled Rancho Bernardo townhome in premier location with a short drive to community centers, golf courses and shopping plazas! This three bedroom, two and a half bath townhome with 1,599 SqFt features refinished and remodeled interior spaces. The remodel includes new paint and baseboards throughout the townhome, new carpet flooring, new window treatments, and new vinyl flooring in the second floor bathrooms. The townhome entry opens up to a spacious living room with a brick fireplace, dining area and french doors that lead to a large private patio. The space transitions to the kitchen with a brand new refrigerator and refinished countertops. A powder room is located on the first floor. The first floor tile flooring has been refinished with a protective sealant.

The second floor space includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Two guest bedrooms share a full bathroom with a shower/tub combo. One guest bedroom shares a balcony with the master bedroom suite. The master suite features two mirrored wardrobe closets and an ensuite bathroom with a dual vanity and a walk-in shower. The upper landing space provides storage space with built-in cabinets. A laundry room is equipped with a brand new washer, dryer and includes storage shelving. The unit includes a one car garage and one reserved parking space. Community amenities include tennis courts, pool and spa. The following utility services are included in the rental rate: water, trash, basic cable and internet. Tenant(s) will be responsible for the gas and electric service. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

The townhome is also located within the award winning and highly desirable Poway Unified School District: Chaparral Elementary School, Bernardo Heights Middle School, Rancho Bernardo High School. Commuting is convenient with quick access to Interstate 15 and Highway 56. The property is further situated in close proximity to shopping, grocery, and restaurants of Poway and Carmel Mountain Ranch and is a drive quick to Del Mar village and beaches, UCSD campus, and high-tech centers in Carmel Valley and Sorrento Valley.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE5694326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11883 Timaru Way have any available units?
11883 Timaru Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11883 Timaru Way have?
Some of 11883 Timaru Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11883 Timaru Way currently offering any rent specials?
11883 Timaru Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11883 Timaru Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11883 Timaru Way is pet friendly.
Does 11883 Timaru Way offer parking?
Yes, 11883 Timaru Way offers parking.
Does 11883 Timaru Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11883 Timaru Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11883 Timaru Way have a pool?
Yes, 11883 Timaru Way has a pool.
Does 11883 Timaru Way have accessible units?
No, 11883 Timaru Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11883 Timaru Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11883 Timaru Way does not have units with dishwashers.

