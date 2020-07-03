11883 Timaru Way

Amenities

Recently Remodeled Rancho Bernardo Townhome - Recently remodeled Rancho Bernardo townhome in premier location with a short drive to community centers, golf courses and shopping plazas! This three bedroom, two and a half bath townhome with 1,599 SqFt features refinished and remodeled interior spaces. The remodel includes new paint and baseboards throughout the townhome, new carpet flooring, new window treatments, and new vinyl flooring in the second floor bathrooms. The townhome entry opens up to a spacious living room with a brick fireplace, dining area and french doors that lead to a large private patio. The space transitions to the kitchen with a brand new refrigerator and refinished countertops. A powder room is located on the first floor. The first floor tile flooring has been refinished with a protective sealant.



The second floor space includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Two guest bedrooms share a full bathroom with a shower/tub combo. One guest bedroom shares a balcony with the master bedroom suite. The master suite features two mirrored wardrobe closets and an ensuite bathroom with a dual vanity and a walk-in shower. The upper landing space provides storage space with built-in cabinets. A laundry room is equipped with a brand new washer, dryer and includes storage shelving. The unit includes a one car garage and one reserved parking space. Community amenities include tennis courts, pool and spa. The following utility services are included in the rental rate: water, trash, basic cable and internet. Tenant(s) will be responsible for the gas and electric service. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



The townhome is also located within the award winning and highly desirable Poway Unified School District: Chaparral Elementary School, Bernardo Heights Middle School, Rancho Bernardo High School. Commuting is convenient with quick access to Interstate 15 and Highway 56. The property is further situated in close proximity to shopping, grocery, and restaurants of Poway and Carmel Mountain Ranch and is a drive quick to Del Mar village and beaches, UCSD campus, and high-tech centers in Carmel Valley and Sorrento Valley.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



