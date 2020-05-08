11872 Scripps Creek Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

West facing End unit Townhome in highly desired Scripps Ranch! Location Location Location! Meticulously maintained with Direct access from private attached garage parking and assigned outdoor parking.2 Bedrooms and 2 full baths on the second floor located on either end of the unit with living/entertaining space in the middle. Cozy fireplace and large balcony perfect for relaxing.Walk in closet in master bedroom.Central heating and cooling.Washer&Dryer in garage.Close to high ranked schools,Shopping etc