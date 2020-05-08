All apartments in San Diego
11872 Scripps Creek Dr
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:10 AM

11872 Scripps Creek Dr

11872 Scripps Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11872 Scripps Creek Drive, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
West facing End unit Townhome in highly desired Scripps Ranch! Location Location Location! Meticulously maintained with Direct access from private attached garage parking and assigned outdoor parking.2 Bedrooms and 2 full baths on the second floor located on either end of the unit with living/entertaining space in the middle. Cozy fireplace and large balcony perfect for relaxing.Walk in closet in master bedroom.Central heating and cooling.Washer&Dryer in garage.Close to high ranked schools,Shopping etc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11872 Scripps Creek Dr have any available units?
11872 Scripps Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11872 Scripps Creek Dr have?
Some of 11872 Scripps Creek Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11872 Scripps Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11872 Scripps Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11872 Scripps Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11872 Scripps Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11872 Scripps Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11872 Scripps Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 11872 Scripps Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11872 Scripps Creek Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11872 Scripps Creek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11872 Scripps Creek Dr has a pool.
Does 11872 Scripps Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 11872 Scripps Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11872 Scripps Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11872 Scripps Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.
