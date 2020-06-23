11860 Caminito Ronaldo

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a1af7de070 ----
Gorgeous! 1 bed and 1 bath condominium. This place is to die for!!! Spacious and luxurious home. Water and trash included!! WOW!! You will love this place!! (ew)
Click on the \'I am interested\' button above to set up a showing (**If no showtimes are available don?t worry! go ahead and submit your info and our automated system will let you know when showtimes become available)...Also please be sure to click on the \'Apply now\' button to see all of our requirements and how we work!
1795.00
Dogs OK
Cats OK
Pets OK. Breed restrictions apply.
No
Yes
Gorgeous! 1 bed and 1 bath condominium. This place is to die for!!! Spacious and luxurious home. Water and trash included!! WOW!! You will love this place!! (ew)
Click on the \'I am interested\' button above to set up a showing (**If no showtimes are available don?t worry! go ahead and submit your info and our automated system will let you know when showtimes become available)...Also please be sure to click on the \'Apply now\' button to see all of our requirements and how we work!
Noble Real Estate Services
www.NobleProperties.info
1371 Presioca St.
Spring Valley
CA
91977
2095
Leasing
Showings@nobleproperties.info
(619)575-6200 x204
2019/2/7
Six Months Lease