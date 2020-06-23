All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11860 Caminito Ronaldo

11860 Caminito Ronaldo · No Longer Available
Location

11860 Caminito Ronaldo, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a1af7de070 ----
Gorgeous! 1 bed and 1 bath condominium. This place is to die for!!! Spacious and luxurious home. Water and trash included!! WOW!! You will love this place!! (ew)

Click on the \'I am interested\' button above to set up a showing (**If no showtimes are available don?t worry! go ahead and submit your info and our automated system will let you know when showtimes become available)...Also please be sure to click on the \'Apply now\' button to see all of our requirements and how we work!

1795.00
Dogs OK
Cats OK
Pets OK. Breed restrictions apply.
No
Yes
Noble Real Estate Services
www.NobleProperties.info
1371 Presioca St.
Spring Valley
CA
91977
2095
Leasing
Showings@nobleproperties.info
(619)575-6200 x204
2019/2/7

Six Months Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11860 Caminito Ronaldo have any available units?
11860 Caminito Ronaldo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 11860 Caminito Ronaldo currently offering any rent specials?
11860 Caminito Ronaldo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11860 Caminito Ronaldo pet-friendly?
Yes, 11860 Caminito Ronaldo is pet friendly.
Does 11860 Caminito Ronaldo offer parking?
No, 11860 Caminito Ronaldo does not offer parking.
Does 11860 Caminito Ronaldo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11860 Caminito Ronaldo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11860 Caminito Ronaldo have a pool?
No, 11860 Caminito Ronaldo does not have a pool.
Does 11860 Caminito Ronaldo have accessible units?
No, 11860 Caminito Ronaldo does not have accessible units.
Does 11860 Caminito Ronaldo have units with dishwashers?
No, 11860 Caminito Ronaldo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11860 Caminito Ronaldo have units with air conditioning?
No, 11860 Caminito Ronaldo does not have units with air conditioning.
