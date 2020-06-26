All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM

11857 Spruce Run Drive #A

11857 Spruce Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11857 Spruce Run Drive, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright and Sunny Scripps Ranch Townhome - Sun-kissed two bedrooms, two bathroom townhome in the desirable community of Triana in Scripps Ranch.

This townhome features vaulted ceilings, designer hardwood laminate floors in the main living areas and master bedroom. Custom paint throughout as well.

The living room features a fireplace to cozy up to during those cooler San Diego evenings, television-ready mount for over your fireplace and a french door to your private balcony.

The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, newer stainless steel appliances and gas range with a 5th middle burner! Giant farmers sink and gooseneck spray faucet. Enjoy creating your culinary delights while entertaining your guests in this open living and dining space.

The master bedroom suite has a sliding glass door to your very large balcony to enjoy the morning coffee and sunshine. There is also a spacious walk-in closet and a ceiling fan to cool off the bedroom. The master bathroom suite has dual sinks, a separate water closet, and shower.

There is an attached one car garage along with an another assigned parking spot. You also have a full sized washer and dryer and extra storage in the garage.

Contact us and make this stunning home yours!

Sorry, no pets
Renters Insurance Required.

(RLNE4100276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11857 Spruce Run Drive #A have any available units?
11857 Spruce Run Drive #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11857 Spruce Run Drive #A have?
Some of 11857 Spruce Run Drive #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11857 Spruce Run Drive #A currently offering any rent specials?
11857 Spruce Run Drive #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11857 Spruce Run Drive #A pet-friendly?
No, 11857 Spruce Run Drive #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11857 Spruce Run Drive #A offer parking?
Yes, 11857 Spruce Run Drive #A offers parking.
Does 11857 Spruce Run Drive #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11857 Spruce Run Drive #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11857 Spruce Run Drive #A have a pool?
No, 11857 Spruce Run Drive #A does not have a pool.
Does 11857 Spruce Run Drive #A have accessible units?
No, 11857 Spruce Run Drive #A does not have accessible units.
Does 11857 Spruce Run Drive #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 11857 Spruce Run Drive #A does not have units with dishwashers.
