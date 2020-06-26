11857 Spruce Run Drive #A

Amenities

Bright and Sunny Scripps Ranch Townhome - Sun-kissed two bedrooms, two bathroom townhome in the desirable community of Triana in Scripps Ranch.



This townhome features vaulted ceilings, designer hardwood laminate floors in the main living areas and master bedroom. Custom paint throughout as well.



The living room features a fireplace to cozy up to during those cooler San Diego evenings, television-ready mount for over your fireplace and a french door to your private balcony.



The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, newer stainless steel appliances and gas range with a 5th middle burner! Giant farmers sink and gooseneck spray faucet. Enjoy creating your culinary delights while entertaining your guests in this open living and dining space.



The master bedroom suite has a sliding glass door to your very large balcony to enjoy the morning coffee and sunshine. There is also a spacious walk-in closet and a ceiling fan to cool off the bedroom. The master bathroom suite has dual sinks, a separate water closet, and shower.



There is an attached one car garage along with an another assigned parking spot. You also have a full sized washer and dryer and extra storage in the garage.



Contact us and make this stunning home yours!



Sorry, no pets

Renters Insurance Required.



