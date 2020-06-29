Rent Calculator
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:11 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11810 Cypress Canyon Rd
11810 Cypress Canyon Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
San Diego
Miramar Ranch North
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
11810 Cypress Canyon Road, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11810 Cypress Canyon Rd have any available units?
11810 Cypress Canyon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11810 Cypress Canyon Rd have?
Some of 11810 Cypress Canyon Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11810 Cypress Canyon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11810 Cypress Canyon Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11810 Cypress Canyon Rd pet-friendly?
No, 11810 Cypress Canyon Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 11810 Cypress Canyon Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11810 Cypress Canyon Rd offers parking.
Does 11810 Cypress Canyon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11810 Cypress Canyon Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11810 Cypress Canyon Rd have a pool?
No, 11810 Cypress Canyon Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11810 Cypress Canyon Rd have accessible units?
No, 11810 Cypress Canyon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11810 Cypress Canyon Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11810 Cypress Canyon Rd has units with dishwashers.
