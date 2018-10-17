All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1170 Nobel Dr

1170 Nobel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1170 Nobel Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
This spacious 2br 2.5ba condo is located in a peaceful, secured community just south if E Main St in El Cajon. This 1,228sqft condo will be available in mid to late June. The kitchen comes with all appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher), granite counters, a bar and plenty of cabinet space. The open living room boasts a fireplace and private balcony. Both bedrooms are located upstairs and have their own private full bathrooms. Also upstairs is a laundry closet with a stacked washer/dryer. For your comfort, the unit comes with central heat and AC. With the condo comes 2 gated parking spaces, 1 covered and 1 uncovered. Give us a call today!

Additional Property Information

Subdivision: Vintage 81
Condo style
Attached Home
Single Level
Year built:
2 total bedroom(s)
2.5 total bath(s)
1228 sq. ft.

Fenced
Fireplace
Covered Patio
Range and Oven
Inside Laundry Hookups
Dishwasher

Central Air Conditioning
Central Heating
Ceiling Fan(s)
Master Bathroom
Formal Dining Room
Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1170 Nobel Dr have any available units?
1170 Nobel Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1170 Nobel Dr have?
Some of 1170 Nobel Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1170 Nobel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1170 Nobel Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1170 Nobel Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1170 Nobel Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1170 Nobel Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1170 Nobel Dr does offer parking.
Does 1170 Nobel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1170 Nobel Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1170 Nobel Dr have a pool?
No, 1170 Nobel Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1170 Nobel Dr have accessible units?
No, 1170 Nobel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1170 Nobel Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1170 Nobel Dr has units with dishwashers.
