1170 Nobel Dr

Amenities
This spacious 2br 2.5ba condo is located in a peaceful, secured community just south if E Main St in El Cajon. This 1,228sqft condo will be available in mid to late June. The kitchen comes with all appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher), granite counters, a bar and plenty of cabinet space. The open living room boasts a fireplace and private balcony. Both bedrooms are located upstairs and have their own private full bathrooms. Also upstairs is a laundry closet with a stacked washer/dryer. For your comfort, the unit comes with central heat and AC. With the condo comes 2 gated parking spaces, 1 covered and 1 uncovered. Give us a call today!
Additional Property Information
Subdivision: Vintage 81
Condo style
Attached Home
Single Level
Year built:
2 total bedroom(s)
2.5 total bath(s)
1228 sq. ft.
Fenced
Fireplace
Covered Patio
Range and Oven
Inside Laundry Hookups
Dishwasher
Central Air Conditioning
Central Heating
Ceiling Fan(s)
Master Bathroom
Formal Dining Room
Refrigerator