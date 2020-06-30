11660 Windcrest Lane

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 bedrooms 3 baths house for rent! - Best Deal in the area! Corner Lot!

Surrounded by great schools

In best of the best in Poway school district



Conveniently located next to Ted Williams Parkway

and not be impacted by the noise!

Easy access to freeways

Within reach to the shopping district along Carmel Mountain Road

For leisure, Poway Lake is close by!



Great plan offers smooth flow for the house

Dramatic high ceiling, welcome all guest and your family home

2 story high ceiling in Family room and Formal Dinning Room

The cozy living room with fireplace.

Casual dinning area is next to the upgraded kitchen

Top of the line appliances enhance the fun of cooking

Spacious backyard had storage shed for all your goodies



Other than the 1 bedroom 1 full bath on the 1st floor,

on the 2nd floor there is another 3 bedrooms 2 baths

Two huge size bedrooms is connected by the jack and jill bath

Execptionally large master bedrooms had another cozy fireplace

No need to elbow with each other in the morning cuase we had 2 vanity sinks

Be impressed by the exceptionally large walk in closet!

Truly a rare found!



