All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11660 Windcrest Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11660 Windcrest Lane
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

11660 Windcrest Lane

11660 Windcrest Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Mountain
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11660 Windcrest Lane, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 4 bedrooms 3 baths house for rent! - Best Deal in the area! Corner Lot!
Surrounded by great schools
In best of the best in Poway school district

Conveniently located next to Ted Williams Parkway
and not be impacted by the noise!
Easy access to freeways
Within reach to the shopping district along Carmel Mountain Road
For leisure, Poway Lake is close by!

Great plan offers smooth flow for the house
Dramatic high ceiling, welcome all guest and your family home
2 story high ceiling in Family room and Formal Dinning Room
The cozy living room with fireplace.
Casual dinning area is next to the upgraded kitchen
Top of the line appliances enhance the fun of cooking
Spacious backyard had storage shed for all your goodies

Other than the 1 bedroom 1 full bath on the 1st floor,
on the 2nd floor there is another 3 bedrooms 2 baths
Two huge size bedrooms is connected by the jack and jill bath
Execptionally large master bedrooms had another cozy fireplace
No need to elbow with each other in the morning cuase we had 2 vanity sinks
Be impressed by the exceptionally large walk in closet!
Truly a rare found!

Call today to schedule the time to check out this gorgeous house!
Top Notch Realty Inc.
858-715-0688

(RLNE5488986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11660 Windcrest Lane have any available units?
11660 Windcrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 11660 Windcrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11660 Windcrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11660 Windcrest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11660 Windcrest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11660 Windcrest Lane offer parking?
No, 11660 Windcrest Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11660 Windcrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11660 Windcrest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11660 Windcrest Lane have a pool?
No, 11660 Windcrest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11660 Windcrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 11660 Windcrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11660 Windcrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11660 Windcrest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11660 Windcrest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11660 Windcrest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University