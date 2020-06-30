11660 Windcrest Lane

Amenities
Gorgeous 4 bedrooms 3 baths house for rent! - Best Deal in the area! Corner Lot!
Surrounded by great schools
In best of the best in Poway school district
Conveniently located next to Ted Williams Parkway
and not be impacted by the noise!
Easy access to freeways
Within reach to the shopping district along Carmel Mountain Road
For leisure, Poway Lake is close by!
Great plan offers smooth flow for the house
Dramatic high ceiling, welcome all guest and your family home
2 story high ceiling in Family room and Formal Dinning Room
The cozy living room with fireplace.
Casual dinning area is next to the upgraded kitchen
Top of the line appliances enhance the fun of cooking
Spacious backyard had storage shed for all your goodies
Other than the 1 bedroom 1 full bath on the 1st floor,
on the 2nd floor there is another 3 bedrooms 2 baths
Two huge size bedrooms is connected by the jack and jill bath
Execptionally large master bedrooms had another cozy fireplace
No need to elbow with each other in the morning cuase we had 2 vanity sinks
Be impressed by the exceptionally large walk in closet!
Truly a rare found!
Call today to schedule the time to check out this gorgeous house!
Top Notch Realty Inc.
858-715-0688
(RLNE5488986)