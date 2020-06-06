All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 25 2019 at 2:30 PM

11634 Springside Road

11634 Springside Road · No Longer Available
Location

11634 Springside Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11634 Springside Road have any available units?
11634 Springside Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11634 Springside Road have?
Some of 11634 Springside Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11634 Springside Road currently offering any rent specials?
11634 Springside Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11634 Springside Road pet-friendly?
No, 11634 Springside Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11634 Springside Road offer parking?
Yes, 11634 Springside Road offers parking.
Does 11634 Springside Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11634 Springside Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11634 Springside Road have a pool?
No, 11634 Springside Road does not have a pool.
Does 11634 Springside Road have accessible units?
No, 11634 Springside Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11634 Springside Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11634 Springside Road has units with dishwashers.

