Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

11624 Aspen View Drive

11624 Aspen View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11624 Aspen View Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upgraded Home in Prime Sabre Springs Location - Spectacular home in the heart of Sabre Springs, close to everything. Home is upgraded with solar (virtually no electric bill!), and upgraded fixtures throughout. High 20'' ceilings, massive rooms, and private backyard, and a 3 car garage make this home perfect for families of any size. Just a short drive from downtown Poway and the 5 and 56 freeways. Very few homes in the area ever come up for rent. Don't miss out!

ReSource1 Residential offers this property for rent. All applicants are subject to income, credit and rental history checks. To view the property please call us at 858-766-0299

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5359277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11624 Aspen View Drive have any available units?
11624 Aspen View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 11624 Aspen View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11624 Aspen View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11624 Aspen View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11624 Aspen View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11624 Aspen View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11624 Aspen View Drive offers parking.
Does 11624 Aspen View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11624 Aspen View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11624 Aspen View Drive have a pool?
No, 11624 Aspen View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11624 Aspen View Drive have accessible units?
No, 11624 Aspen View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11624 Aspen View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11624 Aspen View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11624 Aspen View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11624 Aspen View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
