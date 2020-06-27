11619 Enid Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Located in the Presidio neighborhood in Scripps Ranch. Quiet cul-de-sac street with canyon views. Pool/spa is gated for safety. 3-car garage. Extended open kitchen with island, walk-in kitchen pantry, formal dining room, and laundry room. One bedroom and full bath downstairs. Master bedroom with walk-in closets and a spacious master bathroom with soaking tub and shower. Close to Ellen Browning Scripps Elementary (Gold Ribbon School). Home has some furnishings which can stay, or the owner will move out.