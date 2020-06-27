All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11619 Enid Ct
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:24 AM

11619 Enid Ct

11619 Enid Court · No Longer Available
Location

11619 Enid Court, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Located in the Presidio neighborhood in Scripps Ranch. Quiet cul-de-sac street with canyon views. Pool/spa is gated for safety. 3-car garage. Extended open kitchen with island, walk-in kitchen pantry, formal dining room, and laundry room. One bedroom and full bath downstairs. Master bedroom with walk-in closets and a spacious master bathroom with soaking tub and shower. Close to Ellen Browning Scripps Elementary (Gold Ribbon School). Home has some furnishings which can stay, or the owner will move out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11619 Enid Ct have any available units?
11619 Enid Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11619 Enid Ct have?
Some of 11619 Enid Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11619 Enid Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11619 Enid Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11619 Enid Ct pet-friendly?
No, 11619 Enid Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11619 Enid Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11619 Enid Ct offers parking.
Does 11619 Enid Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11619 Enid Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11619 Enid Ct have a pool?
Yes, 11619 Enid Ct has a pool.
Does 11619 Enid Ct have accessible units?
No, 11619 Enid Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11619 Enid Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11619 Enid Ct has units with dishwashers.
