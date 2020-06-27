11567 Creekstone Lane

Amenities

4BD 2.5BA House with 2 Car Garage - Lovely 4BD 2.5 BA 2,216 Sq. Ft. House, home comes complete with large open floor plan, hardwood floors downstairs, new carpet, granite slab kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances and upgraded cabinets. Conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood of Sabre Springs and walking distance to Creekside Elementary and in the award winning Poway school district. Close to shopping & dining with easy access to freeways, Scripps Poway & Rancho Bernardo Business District, MCAS Mira Mar.



