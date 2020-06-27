All apartments in San Diego
11567 Creekstone Lane

11567 Creekstone Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11567 Creekstone Lane, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4BD 2.5BA House with 2 Car Garage - Lovely 4BD 2.5 BA 2,216 Sq. Ft. House, home comes complete with large open floor plan, hardwood floors downstairs, new carpet, granite slab kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances and upgraded cabinets. Conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood of Sabre Springs and walking distance to Creekside Elementary and in the award winning Poway school district. Close to shopping & dining with easy access to freeways, Scripps Poway & Rancho Bernardo Business District, MCAS Mira Mar.

Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.
CAL-BRE# 01426440

BRE#01426440

(RLNE4997987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11567 Creekstone Lane have any available units?
11567 Creekstone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11567 Creekstone Lane have?
Some of 11567 Creekstone Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11567 Creekstone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11567 Creekstone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11567 Creekstone Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11567 Creekstone Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11567 Creekstone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11567 Creekstone Lane offers parking.
Does 11567 Creekstone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11567 Creekstone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11567 Creekstone Lane have a pool?
No, 11567 Creekstone Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11567 Creekstone Lane have accessible units?
No, 11567 Creekstone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11567 Creekstone Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11567 Creekstone Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
