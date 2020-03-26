All apartments in San Diego
11525 Caminito La Bar #54

11525 Caminito La Bar · No Longer Available
Location

11525 Caminito La Bar, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
some paid utils
Upper level 2BR/2BA Condo for rent in Mira Mesa! - Two Bedroom Two Bathroom unit for rent at Canyon Bluffs! High vaulted ceilings gives this unit a very open feel. Laminate flooring throughout except for the stairs up to the large loft area! Nice walk in closet with dual sinks in the master bedroom.

Pets allowed with a $500 pet deposit and $25/month per pet.

Very quiet Upper/Corner unit with views of the canyon! Contact Michael for a showing at 619-220-8317!

Pool and jacuzzi located onsite.
Lots of storage.
One parking space included.
Washer/dryer in the unit.
Water/Trash included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

