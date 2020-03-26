11525 Caminito La Bar #54

11525 Caminito La Bar, San Diego, CA 92126 Mira Mesa
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upper level 2BR/2BA Condo for rent in Mira Mesa! - Two Bedroom Two Bathroom unit for rent at Canyon Bluffs! High vaulted ceilings gives this unit a very open feel. Laminate flooring throughout except for the stairs up to the large loft area! Nice walk in closet with dual sinks in the master bedroom.
Pets allowed with a $500 pet deposit and $25/month per pet.
Very quiet Upper/Corner unit with views of the canyon! Contact Michael for a showing at 619-220-8317!
Pool and jacuzzi located onsite. Lots of storage. One parking space included. Washer/dryer in the unit. Water/Trash included.
(RLNE5019511)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
