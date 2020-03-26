11525 Caminito La Bar #54

Amenities

Upper level 2BR/2BA Condo for rent in Mira Mesa! - Two Bedroom Two Bathroom unit for rent at Canyon Bluffs! High vaulted ceilings gives this unit a very open feel. Laminate flooring throughout except for the stairs up to the large loft area! Nice walk in closet with dual sinks in the master bedroom.



Pets allowed with a $500 pet deposit and $25/month per pet.



Very quiet Upper/Corner unit with views of the canyon! Contact Michael for a showing at 619-220-8317!



Pool and jacuzzi located onsite.

Lots of storage.

One parking space included.

Washer/dryer in the unit.

Water/Trash included.



(RLNE5019511)