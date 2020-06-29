All apartments in San Diego
11474 Avenger Rd
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

11474 Avenger Rd

11474 Avenger Road · No Longer Available
Location

11474 Avenger Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Best Deal in Mira Mesa for a 4 bedroom house! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house with 2 car garage!
Location Location Location

Behind all shopping district of Mira Mesa
Find all you need along Mira Mesa Blvd!
Very close to Scripps Ranch High School as well!
Shopping, movie theater, restaurants, learning center and many many more

Newly painted interior and exterior
you will be impressed by the great floor plan
high ceiling at family room and formal dining area
Newly remodeled kitchen with brand new counter tops and cabinets
Off the kitchen area, there are casual dining area
off the casual dining area we have the cozy living room
Huge backyard to accommodate all upcoming gatherings
Move in just in time!

All 4 bedrooms are on the 2nd floor,
master suite with newly remodeled bathroom
Walk in closet is another highlight
Some bedrooms offers great view to the community

Call today for viewing of this great property
Top Notch Realty Inc 8587150688

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5250011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11474 Avenger Rd have any available units?
11474 Avenger Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11474 Avenger Rd have?
Some of 11474 Avenger Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11474 Avenger Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11474 Avenger Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11474 Avenger Rd pet-friendly?
No, 11474 Avenger Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11474 Avenger Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11474 Avenger Rd offers parking.
Does 11474 Avenger Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11474 Avenger Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11474 Avenger Rd have a pool?
No, 11474 Avenger Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11474 Avenger Rd have accessible units?
No, 11474 Avenger Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11474 Avenger Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11474 Avenger Rd has units with dishwashers.

