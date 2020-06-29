11474 Avenger Rd

Amenities
Best Deal in Mira Mesa for a 4 bedroom house! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house with 2 car garage!
Location Location Location
Behind all shopping district of Mira Mesa
Find all you need along Mira Mesa Blvd!
Very close to Scripps Ranch High School as well!
Shopping, movie theater, restaurants, learning center and many many more
Newly painted interior and exterior
you will be impressed by the great floor plan
high ceiling at family room and formal dining area
Newly remodeled kitchen with brand new counter tops and cabinets
Off the kitchen area, there are casual dining area
off the casual dining area we have the cozy living room
Huge backyard to accommodate all upcoming gatherings
Move in just in time!
All 4 bedrooms are on the 2nd floor,
master suite with newly remodeled bathroom
Walk in closet is another highlight
Some bedrooms offers great view to the community
Call today for viewing of this great property
Top Notch Realty Inc 8587150688
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5250011)