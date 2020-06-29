11474 Avenger Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Best Deal in Mira Mesa for a 4 bedroom house! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house with 2 car garage!

Location Location Location



Behind all shopping district of Mira Mesa

Find all you need along Mira Mesa Blvd!

Very close to Scripps Ranch High School as well!

Shopping, movie theater, restaurants, learning center and many many more



Newly painted interior and exterior

you will be impressed by the great floor plan

high ceiling at family room and formal dining area

Newly remodeled kitchen with brand new counter tops and cabinets

Off the kitchen area, there are casual dining area

off the casual dining area we have the cozy living room

Huge backyard to accommodate all upcoming gatherings

Move in just in time!



All 4 bedrooms are on the 2nd floor,

master suite with newly remodeled bathroom

Walk in closet is another highlight

Some bedrooms offers great view to the community



Call today for viewing of this great property

Top Notch Realty Inc 8587150688



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5250011)