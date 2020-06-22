All apartments in San Diego
11446 Madera Rosa

11446 Madera Rosa Way · No Longer Available
Location

11446 Madera Rosa Way, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Tierrasanta 4bed or 3 bdrm + den 2.5 bath View Home . - This beautiful 1800 sq ft remodeled single family home is on 3 levels. The home features a two car garage on the first level with additional storage area and washer dryer. On the second level is the living room, family room with fireplace, deck on the front and large back deck with additional yard areas off the back deck and on the sides. The kitchen has been recently remodeled with all new stainless appliances and lots of counter space. You'll love the tile plank flooring throughout and the large upgraded baths. Views from the living room and master bedroom prominently feature the Admiral Baker golf course. As you can imagine, this property will go quickly. Small pet ok with approval, deposit and renters insurance.

Professionally managed by Keys Certified Property Management
Email FindAHome@Keys4SD.com for information or to arrange a showing.

Apply NOW at www.Keys4SD.com

(RLNE2660383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11446 Madera Rosa have any available units?
11446 Madera Rosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11446 Madera Rosa have?
Some of 11446 Madera Rosa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11446 Madera Rosa currently offering any rent specials?
11446 Madera Rosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11446 Madera Rosa pet-friendly?
Yes, 11446 Madera Rosa is pet friendly.
Does 11446 Madera Rosa offer parking?
Yes, 11446 Madera Rosa offers parking.
Does 11446 Madera Rosa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11446 Madera Rosa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11446 Madera Rosa have a pool?
No, 11446 Madera Rosa does not have a pool.
Does 11446 Madera Rosa have accessible units?
No, 11446 Madera Rosa does not have accessible units.
Does 11446 Madera Rosa have units with dishwashers?
No, 11446 Madera Rosa does not have units with dishwashers.

