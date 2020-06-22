11446 Madera Rosa

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Tierrasanta 4bed or 3 bdrm + den 2.5 bath View Home . - This beautiful 1800 sq ft remodeled single family home is on 3 levels. The home features a two car garage on the first level with additional storage area and washer dryer. On the second level is the living room, family room with fireplace, deck on the front and large back deck with additional yard areas off the back deck and on the sides. The kitchen has been recently remodeled with all new stainless appliances and lots of counter space. You'll love the tile plank flooring throughout and the large upgraded baths. Views from the living room and master bedroom prominently feature the Admiral Baker golf course. As you can imagine, this property will go quickly. Small pet ok with approval, deposit and renters insurance.



Professionally managed by Keys Certified Property Management

Email FindAHome@Keys4SD.com for information or to arrange a showing.



Apply NOW at www.Keys4SD.com



(RLNE2660383)