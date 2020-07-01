All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
11430 Winding Ridge Dr
11430 Winding Ridge Dr

11430 Winding Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
San Diego
Miramar Ranch North
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

11430 Winding Ridge Drive, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
$4695- Incredible Panoramic Views all the way to the Ocean. This Scripps Highlands executive home features a Master Bedroom Downstairs w/ Retreat/Office and 3 Large Bedrooms Upstairs. Master and Two Bedrooms have Spectacular Ocean Views from one of the highest points in Scripps Ranch. Upgrades include Hardwood Floors in Hallways and Main Living Space Downstairs....and a Gourmet Kitchen complete w/ Center Island, Pantry, Slab Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances. Great Schools. Minutes to I15

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11430 Winding Ridge Dr have any available units?
11430 Winding Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11430 Winding Ridge Dr have?
Some of 11430 Winding Ridge Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11430 Winding Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11430 Winding Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11430 Winding Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11430 Winding Ridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11430 Winding Ridge Dr offer parking?
No, 11430 Winding Ridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11430 Winding Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11430 Winding Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11430 Winding Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 11430 Winding Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11430 Winding Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 11430 Winding Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11430 Winding Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11430 Winding Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.

