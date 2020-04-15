All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:35 AM

11425 Forest View Lane

11425 Forestview Ln · No Longer Available
Location

11425 Forestview Ln, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
NEWLY RENOVATED 2 STORY - 3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH A LUXURY POOL/SPA IN A GREAT LOCATION - Enjoy living in this gorgeous renovated 2 story, 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house with a 3 car garage. Renting for $3500, security deposit $3500 (o.a.c.), vaulted ceilings, open kitchen area that overlooks the pool/spa. Great sunlight to host your family/guests along with a cozy backyard that has a built-in BBQ area. Enjoy the summer nights while taking a swim in this beautiful pool/spa. Walking upstairs you have a custom built-in cabinet, separate family room, dining room and living room. Large room upstairs has built-in storage and offers two A/C units. Great to have as an office or combine two bedroom sets and you still have ample room for an entertainment area for this spacious room. Home comes with Refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer off in the garage area. Two car garage and 3rd garage area has a large desk to allow you escape the home and enjoy a private office area if needed. Home comes with Solar, which is a huge plus to this spaciously upgraded house. Nearby schools include Jerabek Elementary School, Miramar Ranch Elementary School and Chabad Hebrew Academy. The closest grocery stores are Market At The Ranch and Vons. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks. This house offers too many great perks, it's a must see home. Don't let this house pass you by. To view or for further questions, please contact:

11425 Forest View Lane

WeLease - (619) 866-3400
www.weleaseusa.com

(RLNE5081800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11425 Forest View Lane have any available units?
11425 Forest View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11425 Forest View Lane have?
Some of 11425 Forest View Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11425 Forest View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11425 Forest View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11425 Forest View Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11425 Forest View Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11425 Forest View Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11425 Forest View Lane offers parking.
Does 11425 Forest View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11425 Forest View Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11425 Forest View Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11425 Forest View Lane has a pool.
Does 11425 Forest View Lane have accessible units?
No, 11425 Forest View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11425 Forest View Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11425 Forest View Lane has units with dishwashers.
