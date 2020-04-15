Amenities

NEWLY RENOVATED 2 STORY - 3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH A LUXURY POOL/SPA IN A GREAT LOCATION - Enjoy living in this gorgeous renovated 2 story, 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house with a 3 car garage. Renting for $3500, security deposit $3500 (o.a.c.), vaulted ceilings, open kitchen area that overlooks the pool/spa. Great sunlight to host your family/guests along with a cozy backyard that has a built-in BBQ area. Enjoy the summer nights while taking a swim in this beautiful pool/spa. Walking upstairs you have a custom built-in cabinet, separate family room, dining room and living room. Large room upstairs has built-in storage and offers two A/C units. Great to have as an office or combine two bedroom sets and you still have ample room for an entertainment area for this spacious room. Home comes with Refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer off in the garage area. Two car garage and 3rd garage area has a large desk to allow you escape the home and enjoy a private office area if needed. Home comes with Solar, which is a huge plus to this spaciously upgraded house. Nearby schools include Jerabek Elementary School, Miramar Ranch Elementary School and Chabad Hebrew Academy. The closest grocery stores are Market At The Ranch and Vons. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks. This house offers too many great perks, it's a must see home. Don't let this house pass you by. To view or for further questions, please contact:



11425 Forest View Lane



WeLease - (619) 866-3400

www.weleaseusa.com



(RLNE5081800)