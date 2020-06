Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

The Fresh paint & carpet make this townhome in the desirable Westwood Community a must see & move in ready. Featuring wood flooring, new blinds, black appliances, Solid countertops & dual pane windows throughout, a patio open to green space. There is a one car garage, community pool, spa, playground, tennis courts, membership to the Westwood Club! Pets on case by case basis.